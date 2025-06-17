Eigen Labs launches EigenCloud platform and receives $70 million investment from a16z crypto

PANews
2025/06/17 20:50
EigenLayer
EIGEN$1,5467+4,66%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0006776-6,48%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000003784+64,52%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Forbes, Eigen Labs announced the launch of the EigenCloud platform, which aims to provide blockchain-level trust guarantees for Web2 and Web3 applications. The platform is based on the EigenLayer re-staking protocol and integrates data availability, general computing, and dispute resolution functions. In addition, a16z crypto purchased EIGEN tokens for $70 million, continuing its investment layout after the $100 million Series B financing in February 2024.

The alpha version of the platform has been launched, and test network data shows that its data availability layer throughput reaches 50MB/s. EigenCloud plans to expand blockchain technology to traditional fields such as medical records and machine learning through the "verifiability as a service" model. The platform is currently being gradually opened to developers and is expected to be fully launched by the end of 2025. Founder Sreeram Kannan said that the platform will narrow the gap between developer needs and blockchain capabilities.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but does not think they pose a threat

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but does not think they pose a threat

PANews reported on July 18 that Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller said: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but he does not believe they pose a threat.
Notcoin
NOT$0,002381-0,70%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:08
OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

PANews reported on July 18 that OpenAI released a new ChatGPT agent feature in a live broadcast early this morning. The new feature integrates the capabilities of Operator and deep
DeepBook
DEEP$0,199821+4,77%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:15
BlackRock has submitted an application to regulators to add staking functionality to its Ethereum ETF

BlackRock has submitted an application to regulators to add staking functionality to its Ethereum ETF

PANews reported on July 18 that documents showed that BlackRock (BLK.N) has submitted an application to regulators, planning to add a staking function to its Ethereum ETF.
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:23

Trending News

More

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but does not think they pose a threat

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

BlackRock has submitted an application to regulators to add staking functionality to its Ethereum ETF

Trump’s court pick would bring crypto baggage to the bench

US to investigate Brazil’s digital payment system