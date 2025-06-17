Galaxy and Liquid Collective partner to provide Ethereum liquidity staking services to institutions

PANews reported on June 17 that Galaxy Digital and Liquid Collective have reached a cooperation agreement to provide Ethereum liquidity staking services to institutional investors. According to the agreement, Galaxy will serve as an OTC supporter to provide liquidity support for Liquid Collective's liquidity staking token LsETH. This cooperation is based on the new regulations made by the US Securities and Exchange Commission in May, which clearly stipulate that staking activities do not constitute securities issuance. Both parties stated that they will expand their cooperation to liquidity staking services for networks such as Solana in the future. In addition, Galaxy will also become a node operator for the Liquid Collective network.

