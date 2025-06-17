StarkWare announces launch of STRK token delegation program

PANews reported on June 17 that StarkWare announced the launch of the STRK token delegation program, which aims to support the decentralization of Starknet by empowering validators. Thereby helping to maintain network security and gain rewards in the process. As part of the program, StarkWare will gradually delegate millions of STRKs to eligible validators. The move aims to expand the staking pool, improve staking distribution, encourage new validators to participate, and increase the overall decentralization of the network.

Participation conditions include: active verification node identity, completion of KYC/KYB compliance certification, more than 99% operational stability, commission rate not exceeding 10%, and active participation in the Staking V3 testnet expected to be launched at the end of the year. The initial registration period is open until July 1, 2025, and the first round of delegation will be carried out shortly after July 1.

