Ink will launch its native token INK, and airdrops will be targeted at early participants of the liquidity protocol

PANews reported on June 18 that the Layer2 network Ink announced that it will launch the ecosystem's native token INK, with a total supply permanently limited to 1 billion, and no longer minted through governance in the future. The governance of the chain is still under the Optimism superchain, and the INK token is applicable to the user and application layers. The airdrop of the INK token will be targeted at early participants in the liquidity protocol.

