VanEck's planned Solana spot ETF has been registered with DTCC under the ticker VSOL

PANews
2025/06/18 08:21
Solana
SOL$179.83+3.69%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000071-87.88%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006797-6.00%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000003784+64.52%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to CryptoSlate , the Solana ( SOL ) spot ETF that VanEck plans to launch has been registered with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ( DTCC ) in the United States, with the code VSOL , marking that the product is one step closer to official listing. The ETF still needs to obtain regulatory and exchange approval. Previously, several US asset management companies have submitted Solana ETF applications to the SEC and submitted revised registration statements in mid- June . Bloomberg analysts expect that it is expected to be approved within three to five weeks at the earliest, or listed in July . VanEck has not yet announced the official trading date of VSOL .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump plans to open U.S. pension market to cryptocurrencies and alternative assets

Trump plans to open U.S. pension market to cryptocurrencies and alternative assets

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the Financial Times, US President Trump is preparing to sign an executive order to allow 401k retirement plans to invest in a
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0002999+4.49%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.0879+5.64%
U Coin
U$0.01257+1.20%
Sign
SIGN$0.07526+2.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.193+1.79%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:18
Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but does not think they pose a threat

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but does not think they pose a threat

PANews reported on July 18 that Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller said: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but he does not believe they pose a threat.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002395+0.41%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:08
OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

PANews reported on July 18 that OpenAI released a new ChatGPT agent feature in a live broadcast early this morning. The new feature integrates the capabilities of Operator and deep
DeepBook
DEEP$0.200519+5.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:15

Trending News

More

Trump plans to open U.S. pension market to cryptocurrencies and alternative assets

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but does not think they pose a threat

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

Trump’s court pick would bring crypto baggage to the bench

SoFi relaunches cryptocurrency investments and launches global remittance service