The whales bought more than 85,000 ETH in three consecutive rounds, with a floating loss of about US$9.4 million

PANews
2025/06/18 08:38
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Ember tracking, an institutional address started the third round of ETH position building on June 11. As of today, it has spent a total of $223 million USDC to purchase 85,465 ETH at an average price of $2,617.7. The latest transaction was 7 hours ago when 15,000 ETH were purchased at $2,477. Currently, the address has a paper loss of about $9.4 million, and still has $113 million USDC to be used, and may continue to increase its position.

