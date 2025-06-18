ElizaOS founder claims X platform charges $50,000 per month for "illegal open source code"

PANews reported on June 18 that Shaw, the founder of ElizaOS, posted on Farcaster that X (formerly Twitter) accused him of violating the terms of service, claiming that he sold data and bypassed API keys to sell products, and used his open source code as evidence to demand that he pay a monthly enterprise license fee of $50,000. Shaw denied commercial use and said that he currently only pays basic certification and development licenses totaling $1,200 per month. He accused X of "naked extortion" and questioned its legality, considering whether to file a lawsuit.

