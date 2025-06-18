SaturnX, a stablecoin cross-border payment infrastructure provider, completes $3 million seed round of financing

PANews
2025/06/18 13:11
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lara, UAE-based SaturnX announced the completion of a $3 million seed round of financing, led by White Star Capital. The company provides a stablecoin-based API cross-border payment platform that supports major remittance channels from the Middle East to South Asia. It has processed transactions exceeding $250 million in 5 months and achieved profitability. This round of funds will be used to expand the Southeast Asian and African markets and strengthen compliance and technology platform construction.

