South Korea plans to invest 16 trillion won in artificial intelligence over the next five years

PANews reported on June 18 that according to a plan reported by the Ministry of Science and Technology to the Presidential Policy Planning Committee, the South Korean government will invest 16.1 trillion won in the field of artificial intelligence in the next five years. It will ensure the safe supply of 50,000 GPUs and build AI data centers. It will support the development of artificial intelligence models and make them open to all citizens.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.