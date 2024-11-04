The big drama of 2024: The US presidential election has entered the countdown, when will the result be known?

As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, more and more eyes around the world are focused on it. What is the election process? When will the votes be counted? When will the results come out? ...... The following figure is the process and some details of the 2024 US presidential election compiled by Jinshi Data, which is convenient for readers to understand and track.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.