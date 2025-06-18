A criminal gang was sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment for illegally raising more than 10 million yuan by using the bait of "contract speculation"

PANews
2025/06/18 15:30
Moonveil
MORE$0,05171-9,31%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,02297-0,43%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,8213+1,75%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to the public account of the Danzhou Municipal People's Procuratorate, a criminal gang used the bait of "contract speculation" to invest in virtual currencies and get high returns, and illegally absorbed a total of more than 10 million yuan in public deposits. The amount was huge, and the Danzhou Municipal People's Procuratorate filed a public prosecution for the crime of illegally absorbing public deposits. After review, the Danzhou Municipal People's Procuratorate believed that the criminal gang's behavior had violated the "Criminal Procedure Law of the People's Republic of China" and was found to have committed a joint crime of illegally absorbing public deposits. They were sentenced to fixed-term imprisonment and fined.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

PANews reported on July 18 that OpenAI released a new ChatGPT agent feature in a live broadcast early this morning. The new feature integrates the capabilities of Operator and deep
DeepBook
DEEP$0,199987+5,44%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:15
US to investigate Brazil’s digital payment system

US to investigate Brazil’s digital payment system

As Brazil’s Pix system expands and BRICS eyes a reserve currency, Trump responds with a 50% tariff and a sweeping trade investigation.
Polytrade
TRADE$0,14096+4,28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10,207+2,43%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 06:43
Trump’s court pick would bring crypto baggage to the bench

Trump’s court pick would bring crypto baggage to the bench

The president’s pick to sit on an appellate court covering Silicon Valley has represented several blockchain entities in courts.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10,207+2,43%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 06:56

Trending News

More

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

US to investigate Brazil’s digital payment system

Trump’s court pick would bring crypto baggage to the bench

SoFi relaunches cryptocurrency investments and launches global remittance service

Coinbase CEO: Cryptocurrency-related legislation will provide clarity to the industry