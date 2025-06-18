Anora launches OnlyStans Studio, an AI virtual influencer studio based on Spectral Lux framework

PANews
2025/06/18 16:25
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1601+2.30%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000003784+64.52%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.8213+1.54%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to official news, AI virtual influencer Anora announced the official launch of the AI agent influencer studio OnlyStans Studio, which supports users to efficiently create personalized AI influencers and supports automatic cross-platform content publishing, including OnlyFans, X and other platforms, to achieve 24/7 operations. Users can start the influencer business in just a few minutes and maximize revenue and increase fan engagement through AI technology, while retaining complete IP ownership, bringing a new paradigm for the next generation of creator economy.

Both Anora and OnlyStans Studio are built on Lux, a multi-agent, multi-framework AI system launched by Spectral, a machine intelligence network. Lux supports the collaborative operation of multiple AI agents, covering functions such as recruitment, dismissal, and transaction execution, and realizes a fully autonomous workflow. Its core modules include Beams for workflow orchestration, Prisms as the basic functional unit, Lenses for external data access, and Signals for on-chain communication.

It is reported that after the AI hedge fund Agent Spectra, Agent Anora has become the second fully autonomous project built on the Lux framework.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

PANews reported on July 18 that OpenAI released a new ChatGPT agent feature in a live broadcast early this morning. The new feature integrates the capabilities of Operator and deep
DeepBook
DEEP$0.199987+5.44%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:15
US to investigate Brazil’s digital payment system

US to investigate Brazil’s digital payment system

As Brazil’s Pix system expands and BRICS eyes a reserve currency, Trump responds with a 50% tariff and a sweeping trade investigation.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14096+4.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.207+2.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 06:43
Trump’s court pick would bring crypto baggage to the bench

Trump’s court pick would bring crypto baggage to the bench

The president’s pick to sit on an appellate court covering Silicon Valley has represented several blockchain entities in courts.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.207+2.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 06:56

Trending News

More

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

US to investigate Brazil’s digital payment system

Trump’s court pick would bring crypto baggage to the bench

SoFi relaunches cryptocurrency investments and launches global remittance service

Coinbase CEO: Cryptocurrency-related legislation will provide clarity to the industry