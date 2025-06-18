The Blockchain Group confirms acquisition of 182 bitcoins, bringing total holdings to 1,653

2025/06/18 16:48

PANews reported on June 18 that The Blockchain Group announced the completion of the acquisition of 182 bitcoins for a total of approximately $19.55 million (approximately 17 million euros). As of now, the company holds a total of 1,653 bitcoins, with a total value of approximately $171.2 million (approximately 148.9 million euros), with an average price of approximately $103,600 (approximately 90,081 euros) per bitcoin. The company also disclosed that as of the beginning of 2025, its Bitcoin yield (BTC Yield) reached 1,173.2%, with an increase of 469.3 bitcoins and a Bitcoin yield of $50.23 million (approximately 43.777 million euros).

In addition, the company completed a number of convertible bond issuances, including $3.45 million (about 3 million euros) subscribed by UTXO Management, $5.29 million (about 4.6 million euros) subscribed by Moonlight Capital, $2.76 million (about 2.4 million euros) subscribed by Ludovic Chechin-Laurans, and $6.9 million (about 6 million euros) subscribed by TOBAM. These funds will be used to further increase Bitcoin holdings.

