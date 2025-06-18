Central Financial Committee: Support the development of supply chain finance using blockchain and other technologies, and build an offshore financial system that matches Shanghai

PANews
2025/06/18 17:15

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the Central Financial Committee issued the "Opinions on Supporting the Acceleration of the Construction of Shanghai International Financial Center". The opinions proposed to strengthen the construction of a unified financing credit service platform and support financial institutions to use blockchain and other technological means to develop supply chain finance. Serve the development of a multi-level and multi-pillar pension insurance system. Build a global financial technology center with high quality. Promote financial support for higher-quality integrated development in the Yangtze River Delta. The opinions also proposed to expand high-level two-way opening of finance. Steadily expand institutional opening in the financial field and fully connect with international high-standard economic and trade rules. Promote cross-border trade and investment facilitation and provide comprehensive financial services for "going out" enterprises. Deepen and expand the "Belt and Road" investment and financing cooperation. Deepen innovation in shipping insurance and reinsurance business. Build an offshore financial system that matches the Shanghai International Financial Center.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

PANews reported on July 18 that OpenAI released a new ChatGPT agent feature in a live broadcast early this morning. The new feature integrates the capabilities of Operator and deep
DeepBook
DEEP$0.199987+5.44%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:15
US to investigate Brazil’s digital payment system

US to investigate Brazil’s digital payment system

As Brazil’s Pix system expands and BRICS eyes a reserve currency, Trump responds with a 50% tariff and a sweeping trade investigation.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14096+4.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.207+2.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 06:43
Trump’s court pick would bring crypto baggage to the bench

Trump’s court pick would bring crypto baggage to the bench

The president’s pick to sit on an appellate court covering Silicon Valley has represented several blockchain entities in courts.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.207+2.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 06:56

Trending News

More

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

US to investigate Brazil’s digital payment system

Trump’s court pick would bring crypto baggage to the bench

SoFi relaunches cryptocurrency investments and launches global remittance service

Coinbase CEO: Cryptocurrency-related legislation will provide clarity to the industry