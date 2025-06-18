Study: Bitcoin 'accumulators' better for businesses than dollar-cost averaging

PANews
2025/06/18 18:47

PANews reported on June 18 that according to CoinDesk, the latest research by crypto market maker OrBit Markets shows that the Bitcoin "Accumulator" strategy has outperformed the dollar cost averaging (DCA) strategy since 2023. This structured product regularly buys BTC at a discount, and the average acquisition cost in a bull market is 10%-26% lower than DCA, but it is required to bear the obligation to double the purchase when the price falls below the strike price.

Research data shows that during the test period from January 2023 to June 2025, the 3-month accumulator reduced the average BTC purchase cost to $39,035 (10% lower than DCA), and the 6-month and 12-month strategies achieved average costs of $37,654 and $32,079, respectively. The product has a knock-out clause, which automatically terminates when the BTC price rises to a preset barrier (such as $115,000). Pulkit Goyal, head of trading at OrBit Markets, pointed out that this forced disciplined buying method is particularly suitable for enterprise-level crypto asset allocation, but the feature of forced doubling of purchases when prices go down makes it unsuitable for short-term traders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

PANews reported on July 18 that OpenAI released a new ChatGPT agent feature in a live broadcast early this morning. The new feature integrates the capabilities of Operator and deep
DeepBook
DEEP$0.199987+5.44%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:15
US to investigate Brazil’s digital payment system

US to investigate Brazil’s digital payment system

As Brazil’s Pix system expands and BRICS eyes a reserve currency, Trump responds with a 50% tariff and a sweeping trade investigation.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14096+4.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.207+2.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 06:43
Trump’s court pick would bring crypto baggage to the bench

Trump’s court pick would bring crypto baggage to the bench

The president’s pick to sit on an appellate court covering Silicon Valley has represented several blockchain entities in courts.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.207+2.43%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 06:56

Trending News

More

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

US to investigate Brazil’s digital payment system

Trump’s court pick would bring crypto baggage to the bench

SoFi relaunches cryptocurrency investments and launches global remittance service

Coinbase CEO: Cryptocurrency-related legislation will provide clarity to the industry