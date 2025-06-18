Solana Policy Institute, Phantom, Orca, and Superstate Submit Framework for Compliance Tokenized Securities to the SEC

PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Solana Policy Institute, together with Phantom Wallet, Orca Exchange and Superstate Protocol, submitted a compliant tokenized securities framework to the US SEC Crypto Working Group. The proposal suggests allowing traditional assets such as stocks and bonds to be traded on-chain, while seeking regulatory exemptions for non-custodial decentralized protocols. The proposal is based on SPI's previously proposed "Project Open" plan, which aims to achieve 24/7 operation and instant settlement of capital markets through blockchain technology. SPI emphasizes that decentralized protocols are different from traditional intermediaries and should be exempted from regulation. This submission comes at a time when the SEC's crypto regulatory attitude is gradually opening up.

