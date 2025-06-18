US Senate Banking Committee is working on principles for its version of the Crypto Market Structure Act

PANews
2025/06/18
PANews June 18 news, according to Eleanor Terrett, a crypto journalist, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is developing the principles of its version of the Crypto Market Structure Act - this will be the focus of a subcommittee hearing next week led by Senator Cynthia Lummis. Senator Tim Scott said he hopes to hold a full committee hearing within the next month (possibly after the discussion draft is released).

