Trump: Iran has contacted us, but it's too late

PANews
2025/06/18 22:46
OFFICIAL TRUMP
PANews June 18 news, according to Jinshi, US President Trump revealed today that Iran has contacted the United States. He said that Iran is facing many difficulties and Iran hopes to negotiate. They should have negotiated. But he also questioned, if Iran wants to negotiate, why didn't it before? Trump said that although Iran has taken the initiative to contact, it is too late, and there is a huge difference now compared to a week ago. Iran has no defense capabilities at all. Trump also said that his previous proposal for Iran to surrender unconditionally means that it can no longer tolerate it and his patience with Iran has run out. When talking about the possibility of launching an attack on Iran, he said that he might take action or not. When asked if he had issued an ultimatum to Iran, Trump said that he could say so. He reiterated that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. Trump also said that he was in contact with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu every day. He had told Netanyahu to "keep going", but had not yet indicated to Israel that the United States would provide more assistance.

