Circle's market value exceeds $42 billion, reaching 68.5% of USDC circulation

PANews reported on June 18 that market data showed that the market value of Circle Internet Group (CRCL) in the US stock market was temporarily reported at US$42.154 billion. In addition, Coingecko data showed that as of press time, the circulation of USDC was temporarily reported at US$61.468 billion, which means that the market value of Circle has reached 68.5% of the circulation of USDC it issued.

