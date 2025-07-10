2025-07-18 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
James Wynn once again shorts Bitcoin with 40x leverage

James Wynn once again shorts Bitcoin with 40x leverage

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Onchain Lens , James Wynn ( @JamesWynnReal ) once again established a short position in Bitcoin ( $BTC ) with a 40x
Bitcoin
BTC$120,279.13+2.06%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.000366-2.63%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 19:36
EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets

EU financial regulator reviews Malta’s fast-track authorization process for crypto assets

PANews reported on July 10 that according to CoinDesk , the European Securities and Markets Authority ( ESMA ) recently conducted a peer review of Malta's authorization procedures under the
Share
PANews2025/07/10 19:28
Australia’s Central Bank Progresses Project Acacia Testing for CBDC Asset Settlement

Australia’s Central Bank Progresses Project Acacia Testing for CBDC Asset Settlement

Australia’s Reserve Bank announced on Thursday the selection of 24 industry participants for the next phase of its wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) testing initiative. The six-month pilot will conduct 19 real-money transactions and five proof-of-concept simulations across multiple asset classes, including fixed income, private markets, trade receivables, and carbon credits. Settlement will occur through various digital assets, including stablecoins, bank deposit tokens, and pilot wholesale CBDCs deployed on platforms such as Hedera, Redbelly Network, R3 Corda, and Canvas Connect. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has granted regulatory relief to facilitate the testing, and project findings are expected in the first quarter of 2026. Source: Bloomberg ASIC Enables Real-Money CBDC Testing Through Regulatory Relief The regulatory relief allows participants to conduct tokenized asset transactions using CBDCs between financial institutions without standard licensing requirements during the pilot period. ASIC Commissioner Kate O’Rourke noted that the relief instrument will enable wholesale market testing of technologies that could potentially boost efficiency and foster economic growth. Selected participants include major Australian banks such as Commonwealth Bank, ANZ, and Westpac, alongside specialized firms like Australian Bond Exchange, Fireblocks, and Zerocap. Brad Jones, Assistant Governor for Financial System at the RBA, emphasized the strategic importance of ensuring Australia’s monetary arrangements remain fit for purpose in the digital age. Jones described Project Acacia as “ an opportunity for further collaborative exploration on tokenized asset markets and the future of money by the public and private sectors in Australia, ” with use cases designed to help the RBA better understand innovations in both central bank and private digital money. Professor Talis Putnins from the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre also highlighted the potential economic impact. He referenced recent research suggesting potential economic gains in markets and cross-border payments could reach AU$19 billion annually. Australia Pursues Wholesale CBDC Strategy Amid Global Digital Currency Race Project Acacia builds on Australia’s September 2024 decision to prioritize wholesale CBDC development over retail applications due to greater economic benefits. The initiative aligns with global trends, as 134 countries representing 98% of the global economy are exploring CBDCs , according to research by the Atlantic Council. 🌍 The CBDC race is heating up. 134 countries are now exploring digital currencies, covering nearly the entire global economy, according to @AtlanticCouncil . https://t.co/dDzG7B7Zqb — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) September 17, 2024 The competitive pressure is particularly evident in the Asia-Pacific region, where China’s digital yuan transactions reached $986 billion by June 2024 across 17 regions and 44 countries currently running CBDC pilot programs of varying scales and ambitions. Cross-border wholesale CBDC projects have more than doubled globally, with initiatives like Project mBridge connecting financial institutions across multiple jurisdictions. Australia’s comprehensive digital asset framework encompasses tokenization, real-world assets, and CBDC integration within broader efforts to modernize the financial system. However, challenges remain complex, as David Lavecky, head of Canvas, previously told Cryptonews that the Reserve Bank of Australia’s approach to issuing eAUD is “multifaceted,” with several legal, regulatory, and operational hurdles still to overcome. 🇦🇺 Exclusive: Reserve Bank of Australia’s Approach Towards Issuing eAUD is “Multifaceted,” Says Canvas Head David Lavecky. Read the full story 👇 #CryptoNews #Australia https://t.co/QJ5GYbasjx — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) October 9, 2023 Organizers have described Project Acacia’s real-money settlement testing on third-party platforms as another world-first for Australia in the digital finance industry.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.035907-3.63%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14158+7.36%
Major
MAJOR$0.18351+4.33%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06426+5.48%
SIX
SIX$0.0228+0.88%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/10 19:16
Rumble will work with MoonPay to launch the crypto wallet Rumble Wallet in Q3

Rumble will work with MoonPay to launch the crypto wallet Rumble Wallet in Q3

PANews reported on July 10 that according to CoinDesk, video sharing platform Rumble (RUM) has reached a cooperation with crypto payment service provider MoonPay and will launch Rumble Wallet in
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0188+2.95%
Arrland
RUM$0.0003045-0.13%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000000435+45.00%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 19:06
Sequans has purchased 370 bitcoins in the first batch and plans to increase his holdings to 3,000 in the coming weeks

Sequans has purchased 370 bitcoins in the first batch and plans to increase his holdings to 3,000 in the coming weeks

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Newsfile, French IoT semiconductor company Sequans Communications announced that it has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy and purchased 370 Bitcoins in the
Share
PANews2025/07/10 19:03
Musk: Grok technology will soon be applied to Tesla vehicles and will be launched next week at the latest

Musk: Grok technology will soon be applied to Tesla vehicles and will be launched next week at the latest

PANews reported on July 10 that Musk said Grok technology will soon be applied to Tesla vehicles and will be launched next week at the latest.
GROK
GROK$0.002544+7.61%
SOON
SOON$0.1508+2.79%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 18:19
European Commission publishes code of conduct for general artificial intelligence

European Commission publishes code of conduct for general artificial intelligence

PANews reported on July 10 that the European Commission: The Code of Conduct on General Artificial Intelligence has been released, which aims to help the industry comply with the legislative
Share
PANews2025/07/10 18:17
Tesla (TSLA.O) to hold annual shareholder meeting on November 6, 2025

Tesla (TSLA.O) to hold annual shareholder meeting on November 6, 2025

PANews reported on July 10 that documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Tesla (TSLA.O) is scheduled to hold its annual shareholders' meeting on November 6, 2025.
U Coin
U$0.01255+1.04%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00007193-2.30%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 18:14
The visa exemption agreement between China and Malaysia will take effect on July 17

The visa exemption agreement between China and Malaysia will take effect on July 17

PANews reported on July 10 that according to CCTV News, the Agreement between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of Malaysia on the Mutual Exemption
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00606-3.07%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0234+5.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 18:05
BTC: Risk-averse logic in the era of debt currency

BTC: Risk-averse logic in the era of debt currency

Paul Tudor Jones is a legend in the field of global macro trading, known for his bold contrarian bets at market turning points. The most decisive moment in his career
Bitcoin
BTC$120,279.13+2.06%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 18:00

Trending News

More

Meta Appoints Connor Hayes as Head of Threads Platform

US SEC considers exemptions for cryptocurrency innovation

Thumzup board approves holding up to $250 million in crypto

Argot Collective sold 600 ETH again 5 hours ago for 2.06 million USDC

Why do we invest in SBET? Undervalued Ethereum Beta, a new starting point for CeDeFi integration