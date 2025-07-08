MEXC Exchange
PeckShield: Peapods Finance suspected of experiencing abnormal transactions
PANews reported on July 8 that PeckShield posted a message on the X platform to alert Peapods Finance to a suspicious transaction and attached a link to Etherscan . A
PANews
2025/07/08 19:22
Falcon Finance announces 116.98% reserve overcollateralization in response to de-anchoring
PANews reported on July 8 that Falcon Finance posted on the X account that Falcon Finance's current reserves are certified by an independent agency every day, and the current over-collateralization
PANews
2025/07/08 19:18
The recommendation of typical cases of Metaverse in 2025 has been launched, focusing on digital people, products, parks and standards
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Jinshi, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State Administration of
PANews
2025/07/08 19:06
Aave V4: A love-hate relationship with MakerDAO, but a similar outcome
As one of the cornerstones of the DeFi ecosystem, any movement of Aave, the largest and most mature lending protocol, has attracted much attention in the industry. Recently, at the
PANews
2025/07/08 19:00
Vladilena deposited 2 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a 10x leveraged SOL long position
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens, a wallet under the name of @0xVladilena deposited $2 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and opened a SOL long
PANews
2025/07/08 18:45
A Bitcoin whale transferred 6,000 Bitcoins after 6 years of dormancy, worth about $649 million
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Lookonchain , a Bitcoin wallet that had been dormant for 6 years transferred all 6,000 Bitcoins (about 649 million US dollars) out
PANews
2025/07/08 18:42
Remixpoint becomes first Japanese company to pay CEO’s salary in Bitcoin
Japanese consulting firm Remixpoint becomes the first publicly listed company in the country to pay their CEO’s salary entirely in Bitcoin, marking a historic milestone. In an official press release, the company’s CEO, Yoshihiko Takahashi, explained that it was initially…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 18:36
DeAgentAI launches Sui Chain prediction interactive competition, with a total prize pool of 100,000 USDT
PANews reported on July 8 that Alphax, the flagship product of AI Infra platform DeAgentAI, officially launched the "Predict2Win: SUI Season" prediction signal interaction competition on Sui mainnet. The event
PANews
2025/07/08 18:30
TON’s UAE ‘Golden Visa’ mishap shows why legal reviews matter
The TON Foundation could have avoided its golden visa controversy in the UAE with a brief legal review, a local lawyer told Cointelegraph.
PANews
2025/07/08 18:27
Sequans Completes $384 Million Strategic Investment and Launches Bitcoin Reserve Program
PANews reported on July 8 that Sequans Communications, a French 5G/4G IoT semiconductor company, announced the successful completion of a total of $384 million in debt and equity private placement
PANews
2025/07/08 18:23
