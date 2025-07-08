MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-18 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
German listed company Nakiki SE announced that it will use Bitcoin as a reserve asset
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, German listed company Nakiki SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300) announced that it will fully adopt Bitcoin as a single treasury reserve asset,
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 10:13
Dubai approves tokenized money market fund backed by Qatar National Bank and DMZ Finance
PANews reported on July 8 that according to CoinDesk, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) approved the QCD Money Market Fund (QCDT) supported by Qatar National Bank (QNB) and DMZ
BANK
$0.06436
+5.38%
FUND
$0.03299
+17.77%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 10:05
From “one-click interaction” to “one-click liquidation”, the fatal trap brought by DeFi convenience
Author: 0xresearch In the crypto world, there is a truth that is often overlooked: "The simpler, the more dangerous." DeFi has developed to this day and is heading towards "fool-proof
MORE
$0.06092
+12.68%
DEFI
$0.002199
-4.43%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 10:00
Ripple CEO to testify at US Senate hearing on crypto reform and market structure legislation
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Bitcoin.com, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse disclosed that he will testify at a hearing titled "From Wall Street to Web3: Building the Future
COM
$0.035853
-3.74%
SENATE
$0.01654
-12.62%
FUTURE
$0.11558
-2.40%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:57
A whale that was long ETH in a certain cycle increased its position again, and finally accumulated a total position of 1969.05 WETH
PANews reported on July 8 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale who "longed 2304.3 stETH in 07.06 cycle" continued to increase his position. Three hours
STETH
$3,490.4
+4.84%
ETH
$3,604.68
+8.23%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:46
The number of BONK holding addresses is about to exceed 1 million, and 1 trillion tokens will be destroyed by then
PANews reported on July 8 that the BONK community announced that the number of BONK holders has reached 949,892 and is expected to exceed 1 million soon. When the number
BONK
$0.00003516
-2.98%
SOON
$0.1505
+1.75%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:39
Two Ethereum IC0 wallets that have been dormant for more than 9 years transferred a total of 1,140 ETH in the early morning
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, early this morning, two Ethereum IC0 wallets associated with the same entity transferred 1,140 ETH (worth US$2.89 million) to
MORE
$0.06092
+12.68%
ETH
$3,604.68
+8.23%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:28
Solana’s on-chain tokenized stock market value more than triples to $48 million in two weeks
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cryptoslate, rwa.xyz on-chain data monitoring shows that the total market value of tokenized stocks on the Solana chain reached $48.53 million on
MORE
$0.06092
+12.68%
RWA
$0.003909
-1.53%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:23
A whale opened a BTC short position with 40x leverage, and currently has a floating profit of $1.176 million
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, a whale that had achieved a profit of US$13.6 million on the Hyperliquid platform made another move and
BTC
$120,353.82
+1.96%
SPOT
$0.000000000000000075
-90.61%
MOVE
$0.1589
+4.60%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:14
‘Evil’ proposal to sell Gaza land via crypto tokens faces backlash
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Decrypt, the "Great Trust" plan developed by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Tony Blair Institute has caused controversy. The plan proposes to
LAND
$0.001373
-0.86%
TRUST
$0.0006845
-7.81%
VIA
$0.0174
-4.39%
Share
PANews
2025/07/08 09:10
Trending News
More
Ondo Finance introduces its Treasury tokenized product USDY to the Sei Network
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF attracted $560 million in a single day
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.18)
A "smart money" address bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with a total value of $7.46 million
Compound Finance founder Robert Leshner acquires controlling stake in LQR House for approximately $2.03 million, plans to promote strategic transformation of the company