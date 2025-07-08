2025-07-18 Friday

US SEC confirms receipt of Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF application documents

PANews reported on July 8 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed that it has received the application documents for Truth Social's Bitcoin and
Vitalik advocates the adoption of a “copyleft” software publishing licensing model

PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin stated a new position on software release in a new blog on Monday, advocating the adoption
Warsh, a popular candidate for the Federal Reserve chairman, said that interest rates should be cut to a lower level

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Jinshi, the hot candidate for the next Fed chairman, former Fed governor Walsh, said that the Fed's practice of keeping the monetary
Musk has contacted Chinese-American politician Andrew Yang about forming a party

PANews reported on July 8 that Elon Musk is setting out to create a new party to stir up the American political system, and he talked with Andrew Yang, a
Trump officially extended the suspension period of "reciprocal tariffs" to August 1, and has sent tariff letters to many countries

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Jinshi, on the 7th local time, US President Trump signed an executive order to extend the so-called "reciprocal tariff" suspension period, postponing
TON Foundation recruits VP of Marketing after UAE 'Golden Visa' controversy

PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block, the TON Foundation issued a recruitment notice for a vice president of marketing, whose responsibilities include "developing and executing high-impact
Trump Calls Elon Musk A Train Wreck as Political Rift Deepens

U.S. President Donald Trump branded former special government employee Elon Musk a “train wreck” on Truth Social Sunday night after the Tesla billionaire announced the formation of a new political party on Saturday. Donald Trump Unleashes on Elon Musk Trump had some choice words for Musk after he announced the creation of the “America Party” in a Saturday, July 5 X post. By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom. https://t.co/9K8AD04QQN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2025 “I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” Trump stated in part in the July 6 social media post. “He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States…” Trump also took a swipe at his Democratic political opponents – who have spoken out against his latest crypto ventures in recent months – by stating that they had “lost their confidence and their minds!” “The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats,” Trump added. Elon Musk Criticizes Trump’s Big Beautiful Big Trump’s commentary comes amid a growing divide between Musk and the sitting U.S. president just months after the X CEO stepped away from his White House role. Musk has openly expressed criticism of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” in recent weeks, arguing that the budget legislation would negatively impact America’s economy. “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore,” he wrote. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.” Trump indicated in Sunday’s Truth Social post that the long term crypto investor was unhappy with the bill’s lack of an electric vehicle mandate. “I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV Mandate – It was in every speech I made, and in every conversation I had,” Trump said. “He said he had no problems with that – I was very surprised!” It remains to be seen what stance the America Party will have toward digital assets once fully fleshed out.
ChatGPT’s 42-Signal TON Analysis Flags Critical $2.70 Support Collapse After UAE Golden Visa Scandal

ChatGPT’s AI model processed 42 live indicators, revealing a bearish analysis as Toncoin plunged 2.36% to $2.771 following the UAE government’s denial of golden visa claims, which exposed the TON Foundation’s credibility crisis. TON is currently trading below all major EMAs, with volume declining by 48.25% to $332.73 million as scandal fallout accelerates institutional exit. Strong selling pressure emerges as the price falls below the 20-day EMA ( $2.866 ), 50-day EMA ( $2.981 ), 100-day EMA ( $3.179 ), and 200-day EMA ( $3.701 ), with misleading marketing claims triggering regulatory scrutiny. Market cap collapses to $6.84 billion, down 4.67% , with critical support at the $2.70-$2.75 zone determining survival prospects. Source: Cryptonews The following analysis synthesizes ChatGPT’s 42 real-time technical indicators, developments related to the golden visa scandal, regulatory implications, and credibility damage to assess TON’s 90-day trajectory amid a leadership accountability crisis and ecosystem reputation destruction. Technical Collapse: Bearish Structure Accelerates Amid Scandal Toncoin’s current price of $2.771 reflects a concerning 2.36% daily decline from its opening price of $2.838, establishing a troubling trading range between $2.856 (high) and $2.751 (low). This $0.105 intraday spread demonstrates accelerating volatility as scandal fallout intensifies institutional selling pressure. Source: TradingView RSI at 42.02 approaches oversold territory without reaching extreme levels, indicating balanced momentum despite significant fundamental damage. This positioning suggests TON remains vulnerable to further declines as the credibility crisis deepens and regulatory scrutiny increases. MACD indicators display concerning signals with the MACD line at 0.001 trading near zero, suggesting rapidly deteriorating momentum. The negative histogram at -0.067 indicates significant bearish acceleration requiring careful monitoring for complete breakdown scenarios. Source: TradingView Golden Visa Scandal: Foundation Credibility Implodes The TON Foundation’s false claims about UAE golden visas for TON stakers represent a catastrophic credibility failure that exposed fundamental governance problems. CEO Max Crown’s announcement that staking TON would secure UAE golden visas triggered immediate government denial and regulatory investigation. UAE authorities publicly rejected the claims, clarifying that TON lacks proper licensing and visa programs require traditional investments, not cryptocurrency speculation. Community leaders, including Hipo Finance, condemned the misleading communication as “unacceptable” and called for accountability in leadership. Recently, @crownmax , CEO of the TON Foundation, claimed that individuals can receive a 10-year UAE Golden Visa by staking TON. Shortly after, official UAE authorities publicly denied this claim, and the @toncommunityhq clarified on its blog that the initiative is a… — Hipo (@hipofinance) July 7, 2025 The scandal reveals either incompetent due diligence or deliberate market manipulation, both of which permanently undermine TON’s institutional credibility. VARA, ADGM, and SCA regulatory bodies have confirmed that staking constitutes a regulated activity that requires proper licensing, which the TON Foundation lacks. 🔗 TON Foundation says its digital residency initiative is not backed by the UAE government. #TON #UAE https://t.co/AWuZBEZaiK — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 7, 2025 This regulatory clarity exposes TON to potential enforcement actions and operational restrictions in key Middle Eastern markets. Although the TON foundation has clarified that the digital residency initiative is an independent project with no official backing from the UAE government. Historical Context: Dramatic Decline from January Highs TON’s 2025 performance has demonstrated catastrophic deterioration following January’s strong close at $4.83 . The subsequent correction to February’s $3.33 , brief March recovery to $4.11 , and continued decline through June’s $2.91 establish concerning downtrend patterns. Current price action represents a 43% decline from January highs, though maintaining 609% gains from 2021 lows provides a long-term perspective. The golden visa scandal exacerbates existing technical weaknesses that have been established through months of institutional pressure. Support & Resistance: Critical Levels Define Survival Prospects Immediate support emerges at today’s low around $2.751 , reinforced by the critical support zone at $2.700-$2.750 . This confluence represents the most significant technical level for determining TON’s ability to recover from a credibility crisis and prevent a complete breakdown. Major support zones extend to $2.600-$2.650, representing historical accumulation levels, followed by strong support at $2.400-$2.500 corresponding to previous cycle lows. Source: TradingView These levels provide a potential foundation during extended correction scenarios if institutional confidence stabilizes. Resistance begins immediately at the 20-day EMA at $2.866 , representing a formidable hurdle for any recovery attempts. The more significant resistance cluster lies between the 50-day EMA ( $2.981 ) and the 100-day EMA ( $3.179 ), creating a challenging overhead supply that reflects fundamental damage. Market Metrics: Volume Decline Confirms Institutional Exit TON maintains a $6.84 billion market capitalization with a declining 24-hour trading volume of $330.81 million , representing a significant 49.2% decline. The volume-to-market cap ratio of 4.85% indicates institutional withdrawal during a credibility crisis rather than an accumulation opportunity. Source: CoinMarketCap The dramatic volume decline from previous levels confirms institutional positioning shifts away from TON during the scandal fallout, validating technical analysis that suggests continued weakness. Current pricing represents a 66% discount to all-time highs achieved in 2024 ; however, a comparison to recent highs shows a 43% decline from January 2025 peaks. Social Sentiment: Community Backlash Amplifies Credibility Crisis Community sentiment reveals a deep division among ecosystem participants, with some publicly condemning the TON Foundation’s misleading marketing practices. Hipo Finance’s scathing criticism, calling the golden visa claims “unacceptable,” demonstrates internal community fractures that extend beyond typical price volatility concerns. NO, UAE is NOT OFFERING GOLDEN VISAS TO TON STAKERS! 🇦🇪 Authorities clarify this because, They want traditional investments for golden visas, not crypto speculation. This makes sense but what about TON? I was going to stake $TON and get that visa. @ton_blockchain makes fools… pic.twitter.com/2S2yDItUFA — Henry (@LordOfAlts) July 7, 2025 Social media analysis reveals approximately 60% negative sentiment, focusing on governance accountability rather than technical analysis, representing a fundamental shift from typical cryptocurrency discourse. The scandal has unified usually competing community voices in demanding leadership transparency and responsibility. $TON just pulled the wildest marketing campaign in crypto this year😂 Yesterday, they dropped a bomb on their site: Stake TON for 3 years and get a golden UAE visa. Everyone went crazy. Even my friends started staking lol Price moved, and attention certainly was there But… pic.twitter.com/iJvICtFIbm — Vlad 👾 (@vladsvitanko) July 7, 2025 Developer confidence erosion becomes apparent through reduced ecosystem engagement and partnership announcements, as the scandal creates uncertainty about the TON Foundation’s strategic direction and regulatory compliance capabilities moving forward. 90-Day TON Price Forecast Leadership Accountability Rally (Bull Case – 25% Probability) Successful leadership changes and transparent governance reforms could drive recovery toward $3.20-$3.50 , representing 15-26% upside. Source: TradingView This scenario requires immediate CEO accountability, regulatory compliance improvements, and restoration of community confidence through demonstrable governance changes. Technical targets include $2.98 , $3.18 , and $3.50 based on EMA reclaim patterns and historical resistance levels. The ecosystem’s technical capabilities could attract renewed institutional interest if governance issues are resolved comprehensively. Extended Credibility Crisis (Base Case – 55% Probability) Continued leadership denial and regulatory scrutiny could drive TON toward $2.40-$2.60 , representing 6-13% downside. This scenario assumes ongoing governance problems and failure to address fundamental credibility issues during summer consolidation periods. Source: TradingView Support at $2.70-$2.75 would likely fail during an extended crisis, with volume remaining subdued at around 200-300 million daily. This sideways-to-downward action reflects permanent reputational damage requiring extended recovery periods. Complete Foundation Collapse (Bear Case – 20% Probability) Severe regulatory action or complete leadership failure could trigger a correction toward $2.00-$2.30 , representing a 17-28% downside. This scenario would require additional regulatory enforcement or continued governance failures beyond the current scandal. Source: TradingView The strong technical foundation and ecosystem utility limit extreme downside scenarios, with major support at $2.40-$2.50 providing critical long-term trend support for potential future recovery under new leadership. TON Forecast: Governance Crisis Meets Technical Breakdown TON’s current positioning reflects the convergence of governance failure, regulatory scrutiny, and accelerating technical breakdown. The 42-signal analysis reveals cryptocurrency positioned at a critical juncture between accountability recovery and complete credibility collapse. The golden visa scandal exposes fundamental governance problems that require immediate improvements in leadership accountability and transparency, while technical breakdowns below all EMAs confirm erosion of institutional confidence. The volume decline validates the withdrawal of professional investors during a credibility crisis. Current consolidation around $2.77 with critical support at $2.70-$2.75 creates a decision point for TON’s survival prospects.
TON Foundation Clarifies Golden Visa Project Has No Official UAE Backing

The TON Foundation has clarified its involvement in a digital residency initiative after confusion spread across social media regarding a purported UAE-backed Golden Visa program tied to the blockchain network. In a statement released on Monday, the foundation explains that while discussions around a potential digital residency concept are underway, the initiative is not officially endorsed by the United Arab Emirates government. 🦭💎 pic.twitter.com/5h9CkG13pA — Sappy Seals (@SappySealsNFT) July 7, 2025 This weekend reports emerged Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network, unveiled an innovative staking-based Golden Visa program. According to the report, participants can secure long-term residency by staking crypto, rather than meeting the income thresholds. This latest clarification from TON Foundation follows premature reports that circulated over the weekend suggesting TON was offering Golden Visas in partnership with UAE authorities. Independent Collaboration, Not Government-Endorsed “The TON Foundation is aware of the premature announcement that circulated on X regarding a UAE Golden Visa initiative offered by TON,” the group said. “While we understand the community’s interest and enthusiasm, it’s necessary to provide clarity.” According to the foundation, the concept originated from an independent collaboration between TON and a licensed partner with expertise in blockchain infrastructure and tokenized assets. The project has not been developed under any formal arrangement with UAE government bodies. “There is no official Golden Visa program launched in partnership with the government of the United Arab Emirates,” the statement read. “Nor has any governmental endorsement been granted to TON.” Early-Stage Exploration With No Guaranteed Residency The foundation stressed that this is an early-stage effort intended to explore how blockchain technology might support compliant, real-world pathways to residency in the future. Importantly, it noted that any applications made under the pilot would not guarantee visa issuance, which remains solely under the authority of UAE government agencies. TON also aligned itself with a joint statement issued by the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). These entities confirm that no official digital residency or investment visa programs have been approved or launched in collaboration with TON. Commitment to Regulatory Transparency “We welcome the clarity provided and appreciate the UAE’s ongoing commitment to regulatory transparency,” the foundation said. “Should official involvement emerge in the future, it will be communicated transparently and through the appropriate channels.” As the crypto sector continues to explore integrations between digital identity, blockchain infrastructure, and global mobility, TON says it remains focused on responsible innovation. “Our focus remains the same: bringing real-world assets and digital access together on-chain.”
Robinhood’s OpenAI, SpaceX private equity tokens face EU scrutiny

Robinhood’s OpenAI and SpaceX tokens are controversial, but the fine print indicates that they offer indirect exposure to these companies through derivatives.
