Smarter Web Company boosts BTC treasury with $36 million

The UK-based Bitcoin treasury has continued its accumulation streak, this time topping up its portfolio with another multi-million-dollar purchase. On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, the Smarter Web Company revealed that it has increased its Bitcoin holdings by 325 BTC, acquired…
Crypto.news2025/07/17 14:05
China Association of Trade in Services will launch a training course on stablecoins and cross-border e-commerce in August

PANews reported on July 17 that according to People's Finance, the China Service Trade Association and the China Cross-border E-commerce 50 Forum plan to launch an advanced training course on
PANews2025/07/17 13:59
With social networking, payment, and AI all included, will Base APP become “Alipay on the chain”?

Author: Yuliya, PANews The Web3 world has always lacked a true super portal, with users switching between different applications, fragmented experience, and dispersed traffic. However, a most powerful competitor has
PANews2025/07/17 13:56
Infini hacker may return stolen funds, has partially exchanged ETH for DAI

PANews reported on July 17 that SlowMist founder Yu Xian tweeted that the Infini hacker may intend to follow the GMX hacker's example and return the funds. If they choose
PANews2025/07/17 13:54
World Liberty Financial approves proposal to make WLFI tokens tradable

World Liberty Financial has received near-unanimous support from its community to make the WLFI token tradable. The proposal closed on July 16 with 99.94% approval, following a week-long vote that began on July 9. The move will shift the WLFI…
Crypto.news2025/07/17 13:37
Sources: B2C2 plans to raise up to $200 million, SBI Holdings will reduce its stake

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk , London-based crypto market maker B2C2 is seeking to raise up to $ 200 million from external investors. Sources said that
PANews2025/07/17 13:22
Crypto Week survives scare as House members scramble to advance procedural motion in a 217–212 vote

House Republicans scrambled to win over holdouts on Wednesday to pass a procedural motion for several crypto bills by a vote of 217–212.
Fxstreet2025/07/17 13:10
Bank of America Trying to Understand Client Demand Before Stablecoin Rollout: CEO

Bank of America (BofA) CEO Brian Moynihan said that the lender has “done a lot of work” on launching its own stablecoin. On Wednesday, Moynihan said that the bank is working to launch a stablecoin; however, the timeline is unclear. “We feel both the industry and ourselves will have responses. We’ve done a lot of work,” Moynihan told Reuters . He added that investors can expect the lender to move forward with it soon. The second-largest U.S. bank initially touted its dollar-pegged stablecoin launch in February, stressing how regulatory developments could shape its adoption. “It’s pretty clear there’s going to be a stablecoin,” Moynihan confirmed at the time, provided legal frameworks allowed it. BofA Aims to Rollout Stablecoin When Client Demand is High Additionally, CEO Moynihan noted that BofA is trying to understand customer demand in the space, which isn’t high currently. “[The bank] would roll out a stablecoin at an appropriate time, likely in partnership with other players,” he added. Further, the progress has been slower than anticipated by some investors, as banks are still awaiting legal clarity. On Wednesday, Trump announced that 11 of the 12 House representatives have agreed to support the GENIUS ACT bill. The legislation allows for the establishment of a regulatory framework for stablecoins. The move comes after the House voted 196–222 against advancing the bill on Tuesday and temporarily stalling progress on a wider crypto legislative package. Some big US banks plan to launch stablecoins, expecting crypto-friendly regulations https://t.co/1Ja8aaJNc6 https://t.co/1Ja8aaJNc6 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 16, 2025 Leading US Banks Weigh Stablecoin Entry On Tuesday, Citigroup announced that it is planning its own stablecoin offering as a part of its broader crypto strategy. Apart from Citi stablecoin , the bank is also exploring reserve management for stablecoins and developing crypto custody services. “We are looking at the issuance of a Citi stablecoin. This is a good opportunity for us,” said Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup. Besides, Morgan Stanley is following stablecoin developments closely, CFO Sharon Yeshaya noted. She said that the bank is looking into stablecoin use cases and how clients would benefit from it. “But, it really is a little early to tell, especially for the businesses we run versus businesses that you might see from competitors, on how a stablecoin would play in,” she added.
CryptoNews2025/07/17 13:07
In-depth analysis of Camp Network: AI x IP infrastructure for the era of data scarcity

This report, authored by Tiger Research , analyses Camp Network’s innovation in AI-native IP infrastructure and its place in the evolving data sovereignty economy. Key Points Data is the core
PANews2025/07/17 13:00
ETH perpetual contract trading volume surpasses BTC, topping the market

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Crypto News, Ethereum (ETH) global perpetual contract trading volume reached US$90.82 billion, surpassing Bitcoin (BTC)'s US$82.93 billion for the first time, ranking
PANews2025/07/17 12:59

