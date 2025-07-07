2025-07-18 Friday

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.6)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.6)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/6 Update: Bonk's daily token issuance, number of graduated tokens, and transaction volume
PANews2025/07/07 10:16
Jihong Holdings: Jimiao Cloud has been connected to Lianlian Payment API interface, and stable currency collection and settlement depends on Lianlian Payment

Jihong Holdings: Jimiao Cloud has been connected to Lianlian Payment API interface, and stable currency collection and settlement depends on Lianlian Payment

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Gelonghui, Jihong Co., Ltd. (002803.SZ) stated on the investor interaction platform that Jimiao Cloud has been connected to the Lianlian Payment API
PANews2025/07/07 10:08
The U.S. House of Representatives is in recess this week, and the hearing on "discussing the crypto tax framework" will be rescheduled

The U.S. House of Representatives is in recess this week, and the hearing on "discussing the crypto tax framework" will be rescheduled

PANews reported on July 7 that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett issued an update to her previous report that " the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee will discuss the crypto
PANews2025/07/07 10:02
Musk confirms that "the American party will embrace Bitcoin"

Musk confirms that “the American party will embrace Bitcoin”

PANews reported on July 7 that in response to the question of "whether the American party will embrace Bitcoin", Musk responded on the X platform: "Fiat currency is hopeless, so
PANews2025/07/07 09:21
Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Aim to issue stablecoin licenses this year

Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Aim to issue stablecoin licenses this year

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Jinshi, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect in August. The Director of the Hong Kong Treasury Bureau, Xu Zhengyu, said
PANews2025/07/07 09:01
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto companies, accusing them of helping circumvent sanctions

Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto companies, accusing them of helping circumvent sanctions

PANews reported on July 7 that according to the Ukrainian Pravda on July 6, Ukrainian President Zelensky signed a decree to impose sanctions on individuals and legal entities that assist
PANews2025/07/07 08:58
Russian Government Begins Compiling National Crypto Mining Equipment Register

Russian Government Begins Compiling National Crypto Mining Equipment Register

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Cryptonews, the Russian Ministry of Energy is compiling a national register of crypto mining equipment to combat illegal mining and increase tax
PANews2025/07/07 08:49
LetsBONK surpassed Pump.fun for the first time in terms of daily token issuance, number of graduated tokens, and trading volume

LetsBONK surpassed Pump.fun for the first time in terms of daily token issuance, number of graduated tokens, and trading volume

PANews reported on July 7 that according to The Block, Solana's on-chain Meme coin launch platform LetsBONK surpassed Pump.fun for the first time in terms of daily token issuance, number
PANews2025/07/07 08:38
With the passage of the "Big and Beautiful Act", will the United States start a "supply flood" of short-term Treasury bonds?

With the passage of the “Big and Beautiful Act”, will the United States start a “supply flood” of short-term Treasury bonds?

Written by: Wall Street News As the Trump administration's massive tax cuts and spending bill is officially implemented, the U.S. Treasury may start a "supply flood" of short-term Treasury bonds
PANews2025/07/07 08:30
Canadian woman loses about $1.3 million in Bitcoin to SIM card fraud, sues telecom company

Canadian woman loses about $1.3 million in Bitcoin to SIM card fraud, sues telecom company

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Bitcoin.com, Canadian woman Raelene Vandenbosch filed a lawsuit against Rogers Communications and Match Transact, accusing them of security vulnerabilities that led to
PANews2025/07/07 08:26

