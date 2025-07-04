MEXC Exchange
Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cailianshe, the concept of stablecoins rebounded during the session, Beijing Beifang hit the daily limit, and its stock price hit a new
PANews
2025/07/04 11:18
Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Yahoo Finance, 10x Research data showed that over the past year, Bitcoin holders (or "whales") have sold more than 500,000 bitcoins, worth
PANews
2025/07/04 11:10
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – Dormant Whale Moves 10,000 BTC After 14 Years, Turning $7.8K into $1.09B
The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews
2025/07/04 10:55
Most crypto sectors rose, while BTC and ETH fluctuated in a narrow range
PANews reported on July 4 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by factors such as the unexpected non-agricultural data in June, most of the crypto market sectors maintained a slight
PANews
2025/07/04 10:45
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.4)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/4 Update: Letsbonk.Fun's trading volume in the last 24 hours exceeds that of
PANews
2025/07/04 10:43
Meta proposes to acquire minority stake in venture capital firm NFDG
PANews reported on July 4 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Meta Platforms proposed to acquire part of the equity of venture capital firm NFDG, which was founded by
PANews
2025/07/04 10:41
Stablecoin market cap unlikely to hit $2 trillion by 2028: JPMorgan
In a note to investors on Thursday, JPMorgan Chase estimated that the stablecoin market could reach $500 billion by 2028, a modest prediction compared to popular forecasts of a $1-$2 trillion market capitalization increase over the same period.
Fxstreet
2025/07/04 10:40
Japan’s Minna Bank Explores Use of Stablecoins on Solana Platform in Fireblocks-Led Research
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Decrypt, Japan's first pure digital bank, Minna Bank, is exploring the use of stablecoins and digital wallets to support daily financial services
PANews
2025/07/04 10:22
FTX applies to the court for the implementation of the "restricted processing procedure", and China and other regions may lose their claims rights
PANews reported on July 4 that Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, tweeted that FTX has applied for court approval to allow a new "restricted processing procedure" to be implemented
PANews
2025/07/04 10:10
Boshi Fund is suspected of planning stable currency business and publishing related job recruitment
PANews reported on July 4 that according to China Securities Journal, Bosera Funds (International) recently issued a recruitment notice for product managers in the field of virtual assets, requiring applicants
PANews
2025/07/04 09:51
