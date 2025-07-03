2025-07-18 Friday

C2 Blockchain to acquire 20% stake in McAllen Digital Infrastructure and increase holdings by 2.286 million DOG tokens

PANews reported on July 3 that C2 Blockchain, a US-listed company, announced that it had signed a letter of intent (LOI) with ART Digital Holdings Corp., planning to acquire a
PANews 2025/07/03 13:15
SEC Freezes Grayscale Digital Fund ETF Conversion One Day After Approval — What Changed?

The US SEC has abruptly frozen the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund’s conversion into an exchange-traded fund, halting its launch just a day after the green light was given. On July 1, the SEC’s Division of Trading and Markets approved the NYSE Arca’s proposal to list and trade shares of the Grayscale fund under an amended rule. The approval came with accelerated status, signaling initial confidence in the product’s readiness for market. But within 24 hours, the Commission exercised its right to review the decision, automatically staying the approval under Rule 431 of the SEC’s Rules of Practice. The reversal adds an unexpected twist to what had been hailed as a landmark moment for multi-asset crypto ETFs in the US. Fund’s Heavy Bitcoin-Ethereum Mix Offset by Riskier Altcoin Holdings Launched in 2018, the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund holds a basket of top cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin and Ethereum accounting for more than 91% of its portfolio. Altcoins such as XRP, Solana and Cardano make up the rest, each carrying differing degrees of regulatory uncertainty. The plot thickens. Upper level of SEC telling $GDLC it can't launch until otherwise notified. Not sure why, no other info than this letter. My guess tho: They want to issue the crypto ETP listing standards before any '33 act spot ETFs hit market with these other coins. So likely… https://t.co/Za7rYk1o0E — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) July 2, 2025 By intervening directly, the SEC’s commissioners have signaled that the conversion merits closer inspection beyond what staff-level approval typically requires. Historically, this kind of review is rare and often suggests internal debate over regulatory implications, investor protection or market readiness. Unlike single-asset ETFs such as those tied to Bitcoin, multi-asset products like Grayscale’s bring new complexity. The inclusion of tokens with unsettled legal status, like XRP and Solana, may have prompted concerns over clarity in investor disclosures or the legal treatment of underlying assets. No Timetable Given as SEC Weighs Path Forward for Multi-Asset Crypto Funds Some analysts believe the Commission’s caution could reflect a broader effort to establish a unified approach before opening the gates to more diversified crypto products. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas has suggested the SEC is holding off on GDLC’s ETF conversion until a more consistent regulatory framework for crypto ETPs is in place. Grayscale’s ETF bid comes at a time of renewed momentum for digital asset firms under a more crypto-friendly political backdrop. However, the Commission’s move illustrates that regardless of shifting sentiment, regulatory rigor still holds sway over timing. For Grayscale and NYSE Arca, the stay means an indefinite delay. The SEC has not offered a timeline for its review or any additional guidance on next steps.
CryptoNews 2025/07/03 13:10
Analysis: Bitcoin volatility drops to lowest level since 2023, large fluctuations are expected within up to 5 weeks

PANews reported on July 3 that according to analyst Jackis, Bitcoin volatility has dropped to its lowest level since 2023, a situation that has only occurred seven times in history.
PANews 2025/07/03 13:01
First U.S. Solana staking ETF debuts with $33M in volume, $12M in inflows

First U.S. Solana staking ETF debuts with $33M in volume, $12M in inflows

The first U.S. exchange-traded fund offering exposure to Solana and on-chain staking rewards began trading this week, drawing strong demand in its market debut. On July 2, 2025, the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF, trading under the ticker SSK, launched…
Crypto.news 2025/07/03 12:59
Ripple applies for national banking license and Fed master account

Ripple is seeking a national banking charter in the United States, a move that would bring the crypto firm under both federal and state regulatory oversight. In a post published Wednesday on X, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse confirmed that the…
Crypto.news 2025/07/03 12:57
Jito Launches TipRouter Upgrade to Support Direct Distribution of Solana Priority Fees to Stakers

PANews reported on July 3 that the Jito Foundation announced a TipRouter upgrade to support direct distribution of Solana priority fees to stakers. Priority fees account for 35%-40% of Solana's
PANews 2025/07/03 12:45
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 3, 2025 – Law Firm Sues Michael Saylor’s Strategy Over Misleading Bitcoin Claims

The crypto market is showing positive momentum today, with the total crypto market cap rising 0.2%. Bitcoin is up 2.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $108,800 after briefly crossing $109,600. Ethereum has also posted strong gains, rising over 6% and trading above $2,560. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews 2025/07/03 12:26
Jupiter's token creation launch platform Jupiter Studio is officially launched

PANews reported on July 3 that Jupiter's token creation launchpad Jupiter Studio was officially launched. Users can quickly launch tokens through preset templates, or choose advanced customization options, including support
PANews 2025/07/03 12:22
OpenAI Disavows Robinhood’s Tokenized Shares, Elon Musk Chimes In – What’s Going On?

OpenAI has distanced itself from Robinhood’s new “OpenAI token” campaign, saying it did not authorize or participate in the promotion that offers users exposure to its ‘equity’ through tokenized assets. The AI company issued a firm statement on X on Wednesday, rejecting any involvement in the initiative, which the trading platform unveiled earlier this week. On Monday, Robinhood announced a giveaway of 5 euros worth of OpenAI and SpaceX tokens to eligible users in the European Union who register to trade its newly introduced stock tokens by July 7. The move was part of a broader product rollout in Cannes, France, focused on tokenized equities and blockchain infrastructure. The news sent Robinhood shares soaring to a new all-time high, crossing the $100 mark. These “OpenAI tokens” are not OpenAI equity. We did not partner with Robinhood, were not involved in this, and do not endorse it.  Any transfer of OpenAI equity requires our approval—we did not approve any transfer. Please be careful. — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) July 2, 2025 “Your Equity is Fake”: Elon Musk In response, Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI and currently leads SpaceX, amplified OpenAI’s denial with a blunt post of his own. “Your ‘equity’ is fake,” Musk wrote on X. His remark echoed his long-standing criticism of OpenAI’s shift from a nonprofit to a profit-driven model. However, his comment focused on OpenAI’s internal structure. He did not address the SpaceX tokens that were also part of the promotion. Robinhood, for its part, defended the offering. CEO Vlad Tenev acknowledged that the tokens were not technically equity but argued they give retail users a rare opportunity to gain exposure to private tech giants. “Our giveaway plants a seed for something much bigger,” he wrote, adding that the company has heard from many private firms interested in joining what he called a “tokenization revolution.” At our recent crypto event, we announced a limited Stock Token giveaway on OpenAI and SpaceX to eligible European customers. While it is true that they aren’t technically “equity” (you can see the precise dynamics in our Terms for those interested), the tokens effectively give… — Vlad Tenev (@vladtenev) July 2, 2025 Robinhood Says Tokens Offer Access, Not Equity, as Debate Over Legitimacy Grows According to the company, the assets are issued through a special purpose vehicle. They are then offered via Robinhood’s crypto platform. In addition, the company is using the EU’s more relaxed rules on investor participation to enable the launch. Further, Robinhood has stated that these tokens are designed to offer indirect exposure to private companies. This approach aims to expand access for individual investors who are typically excluded from traditional venture capital markets. Supporters online echoed that view. One user posted that the critics were “missing the forest for the trees. According to the post, access matters more than legal precision for everyday investors. In response, Tenev replied with a single word: “precisely.” Still, the episode shows ongoing tensions in the crypto space. On one side are platforms eager to democratize access to financial markets. On the other are companies whose brand and equity are being represented on-chain without formal partnerships. Additionally, regulatory barriers prevent US users from accessing these tokens.
CryptoNews 2025/07/03 12:06
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $408 million yesterday, with Fidelity ETF FBTC leading the way with a net inflow of $184 million

PANews reported on July 3 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (July 2, Eastern Time) was US$408 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews 2025/07/03 12:04

