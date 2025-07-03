MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-18 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net outflow of $1.8236 million yesterday, and BlackRock ETF ETHA had a net outflow of $46.8863 million
PANews reported on July 3 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$1.8236 million yesterday (July 2, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF
SPOT
$0.000000000000000071
-89.55%
NET
$0.0001442
+32.70%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 12:03
The mystery of MicroStrategy’s high premium: leverage effect and the “perpetual motion machine” of capital games
By Will Owens, Galaxy Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News Companies that have added Bitcoin to their balance sheets have become one of the most talked-about narratives in the public markets
EFFECT
$0.006064
-2.94%
MYSTERY
$0.000000002789
-3.62%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 12:00
Data: Ethereum stablecoin supply reaches $135.4 billion, a record high
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Token Terminal data, the supply of stablecoins on Ethereum has reached 135.4 billion US dollars, a record high.
TERMINAL
$0.0000000000000000006
-62.02%
TOKEN
$0.02007
+15.87%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 11:48
Synopsys said the US has lifted its export restrictions on China, and US stocks rose more than 5% in the night trading
PANews reported on July 3 that Synopsys announced that it had received a notice from the Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce on July 2,
MORE
$0.06139
+13.45%
U
$0.01245
-0.47%
ROSE
$0.03015
+7.44%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 11:45
Sky: Over $500 million USDS was supplied in two days to obtain SPK rewards, and over 850 million SKY has been staked
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Sky’s official news, its ecosystem has made significant progress within 48 hours. Currently, more than $500 million USDS has been supplied to
MORE
$0.06139
+13.45%
SPK
$0.03458
+1.73%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 11:40
The "Buffett Index" soared to a record high of 205%, exceeding the levels during the Internet bubble and the 2008 financial crisis
PANews reported on July 3 that the latest data showed that the key indicator for measuring the valuation of US stocks, the "Buffett Index", has soared to 205%, a record
BUBBLE
$0.00059
-5.44%
INDEX
$1.277
+2.65%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 11:23
Circle minted 250 million new USDC on Solana this morning
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Solscan data, Circle minted approximately 250 million new USDC on the Solana blockchain at 3:13 am Beijing time on July 3.
USDC
$0.9992
-0.03%
AM
$0.0000167
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 10:57
Sui has become the fastest growing L1 developer community in the past two years, with a growth rate of 16.1% in the past year, second only to Solana
PANews reported on July 3 that according to the latest developer data shared by Sam Blackshear, co-founder and CTO of Mysten Labs, Sui has become the second fastest growing L1
L1
$0.01004
+2.13%
SUI
$4.037
+3.51%
SECOND
$0.0000219
+0.92%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 10:49
The crypto market stabilized and rebounded, BTC broke through $109,000, and ETH rose by more than 7%
PANews reported on July 3 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market rebounded after two consecutive days of correction, with a general increase of about 2% to 9%. Among
BTC
$120,247.77
+1.89%
MORE
$0.06139
+13.45%
ETH
$3,592.66
+8.04%
ROSE
$0.03015
+7.44%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 10:43
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.3)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/3 Update: $Company A whale bought $1.6 million and lost a lot, a
LOT
$0.02137
-1.88%
MEME
$0.002073
+4.38%
AI
$0.1622
+8.27%
MEMES
$0.00008979
+1.46%
Share
PANews
2025/07/03 10:29
Trending News
More
Ondo Finance introduces its Treasury tokenized product USDY to the Sei Network
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF attracted $560 million in a single day
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.18)
A "smart money" address bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with a total value of $7.46 million
Compound Finance founder Robert Leshner acquires controlling stake in LQR House for approximately $2.03 million, plans to promote strategic transformation of the company