3xwRKt address spent about $1.6 million to buy $Company and cashed out about $1.6 million through multiple addresses
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, wallet address 3xwRKt recently spent about $1.6 million to buy $Company, a small-cap token with a market value of only
PANews
2025/07/03 10:25
PayPal co-founder and other tech billionaires plan to set up Erebor Bank to serve crypto and AI startups, and Erebor plans to include stablecoins on its balance sheet
PANews reported on July 3 that according to the Financial Times, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and other technology billionaires plan to set up a bank called Erebor, focusing on serving
PANews
2025/07/03 10:04
Bitwise CIO: ETH spot ETF fund inflows may accelerate significantly in the second half of 2025
According to PANews on July 3, Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer of Bitwise, said that the inflow of funds into the spot Ethereum ETF may accelerate significantly in the second
PANews
2025/07/03 09:56
Duodian Digital Intelligence's stock price once soared by nearly 90%. It has allocated BTC and plans to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license
According to PANews on July 3, the share price of Hong Kong-listed company MultiPoint Digital Intelligence (02586) once soared by nearly 90%. As of press time, it had risen by
PANews
2025/07/03 09:53
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally as crypto market rebounds
Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded to $109,000 on Wednesday as the US agreement with Vietnam and a rise in the global M2 money supply stirred a surge in its open interest (OI), which spiked to 689.78K BTC worth about $75 billion.
Fxstreet
2025/07/03 09:50
REX-OSPREY Solana Collateralized ETF Reaches $33 Million in First-Day Trading Volume
PANews reported on July 3 that according to data provided by Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the first Solana collateralized ETF (ie REX-OSPREY SOLANA ETF) SSK had a trading volume
PANews
2025/07/03 09:44
A whale bought $1.598 million of $COMPANY and lost $1.58 million in one minute
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale with the address "3xwR" purchased 443.92 million $COMPANY tokens for US$1.598 million, but then sold them for
PANews
2025/07/03 09:38
10x Research: As the traditional bull market season arrives in July, Bitcoin is trying to break through the key level of $110,000
PANews reported on July 3 that according to 10x Research, Bitcoin has experienced capital outflows for 98 consecutive days and is currently testing the upper limit of its consolidation range.
PANews
2025/07/03 09:35
Swing traders liquidated $10.57 million of ETH and made a profit of $522,000, with a 100% winning rate in two $10 million swing trades
PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, an ETH swing trader liquidated 4153.8 ETH 8 hours ago, worth about $10.57 million, and made a profit of
PANews
2025/07/03 09:26
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee plans to hold a market structure hearing next Wednesday, with Ripple, Paradigm and others participating
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Eleanor Terrett, a crypto journalist, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee plans to hold a full hearing next Wednesday (July 9) at 22:00
PANews
2025/07/03 09:23
