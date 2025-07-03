MEXC Exchange
The U.S. Department of Justice uncovered a $14.6 billion health insurance fraud case, and $245 million in cryptocurrencies, cash, etc. were seized
PANews reported on July 3 that the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had cracked the largest health insurance fraud case in history, indicting 324 defendants for more than
PANews
2025/07/03 08:58
AguilaTrades adjusted its strategy to recover $3 million, and the liquidation price of $243 million BTC long orders was $105,861
PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by Ember, @AguilaTrades, which has a $400 million position and is "cursed by losing money", recently adjusted its strategy to keep
PANews
2025/07/03 08:50
A whale purchased 215,850 HYPE at an average price of $40.13, worth about $8.66 million
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited $8.768 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 215,850 HYPE at $40.13, with a total cost of
PANews
2025/07/03 08:45
A whale account was liquidated with approximately 19,557 ETH and 2,405 BTC, with a 24-hour loss of more than $10.75 million
PANews reported on July 3 that according to Ai Yi's monitoring, a whale account was liquidated with 19,556.92 ETH and 2,404.83 BTC between 00:05 and 03:00 this morning, with a
PANews
2025/07/03 08:44
Oasi launches ROFL mainnet to support privacy-preserving AI applications
PANews reported on July 3 that the Oasis Protocol Foundation launched the ROFL mainnet, providing a verifiable off-chain computing framework to support privacy-preserving AI and financial application development. ROFL uses
PANews
2025/07/03 08:37
SEC suspends Grayscale crypto ETF conversion plan
PANews reported on July 3 that the U.S. SEC decided to suspend the conversion of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund to ETF trading one day after approving it, saying that
PANews
2025/07/03 08:27
Most of the $250 million BTC short positions of an insider trader were liquidated, leaving only $43.68 million
PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by Ember, user "Insider Brother" @qwatio had his short positions liquidated 8 times last night, and most of his short positions
PANews
2025/07/03 08:21
OpenAI denies authorizing Robinhood to launch tokenized stocks
PANews reported on July 3 that OpenAI stated on the social media platform X that the so-called "OpenAI tokens" launched by Robinhood were not authorized or supported by cooperation. OpenAI
PANews
2025/07/03 08:18
Ripple applies for a US banking license after Circle, and its subsidiary Standard Custody applies for a Federal Reserve master account
PANews reported on July 3 that Ripple submitted an application for a federal banking license to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) on Wednesday. If approved,
PANews
2025/07/03 08:05
Coinbase Adds Sky (SKY) and USDS (USDS) to Listing Roadmap
PANews reported on July 3 that according to official news, Coinbase announced that Sky (SKY) and USDS (USDS) will be added to the coin listing roadmap.
PANews
2025/07/03 07:59
