EURAU Stablecoin Debuts: Deutsche Bank, Galaxy Launch Europe’s First MiCA-Regulated Euro Token

EURAU stablecoin has become Germany’s first regulated euro-denominated digital currency after a joint venture between Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm DWS, Flow Traders, and Galaxy Digital obtained regulatory approval through an electronic money institution (EMI) license granted by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) on July 1, 2025. The AllUnity stablecoin will adhere to the European Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulatory framework and maintain full collateralization, providing institutional-grade transparency through proof of reserves and comprehensive regulatory reporting, according to a July 2 press release . 1/ 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐅𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐌𝐈 𝐋𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐂𝐀𝐑-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐢𝐧 AllUnity, a joint venture between @DWS_Group , @FlowTraders , and @galaxyhq , has been granted an E-Money Institution (EMI)… pic.twitter.com/TG5U2xYf1c — AllUnity (@AllUnityStable) July 2, 2025 Germany’s First Regulated EURAU Stablecoin Provides 24/7 Cross-Border Solution The EURAU stablecoin is designed to facilitate round-the-clock instant cross-border settlements and seamless integration for regulated financial institutions, fintech companies, treasury operations (ERP systems), and enterprise clients throughout Europe and internationally. Exciting step for Europe's digital future. @AllUnityStable , our joint venture with @FlowTraders and @DWS_Group , has obtained an EMI license from BaFin, Germany’s securities regulator. This clears the path for EURAU, a fully regulated, euro-backed stablecoin built for… pic.twitter.com/5JiqzOa0dn — Galaxy (@galaxyhq) July 2, 2025 Stefan Hoops, CEO of DWS, emphasized the importance of this development, stating that “ The E-Money Institution (EMI) license marks an inflection point for the European financial industry as it enables the issuance of the first fully regulated EUR stablecoin out of Germany. “ Hoops further elaborated that “ DWS and its joint venture partners believe that bringing the euro onto the blockchain represents a foundational building block for the future of the European financial and real economy, creating a gateway to Europe and a more efficient financial system. “ Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy, expressed confidence that EURAU will allow frictionless, compliant, and transparent value transfer, unlocking real utility for institutions, fintechs, and enterprises across borders. Flow Traders will contribute to the initiative through its expertise as a leading global liquidity provider and market maker, while Galaxy Digital, recognized as a prominent leader in digital assets and blockchain, will help institutions operate in the evolving digital economy as EURAU develops into a fully regulated, euro-backed stablecoin designed for institutional use. The AllUnity EURAU stablecoin was initially announced in December 2023 and has gained strong momentum following the recent approval of its EMI license and compliance with Europe’s MiCA framework. 🇪🇺 INSIGHT: Euro‑pegged stablecoins surged 44% in H1 2025 — from $310M → $480M in market cap. Circle’s EURC leads with +138%, now ~$200M. EUR stables still <1% of USD equivalents. A ~13% rally in EUR/USD is behind the boost. Are traders diversifying into EURO stables as… pic.twitter.com/g1lgNY58AT — CryptosRus (@CryptosR_Us) June 28, 2025 Stablecoins, which maintain their value by being pegged to fiat currencies such as the euro or the dollar, alongside tokenized deposits—blockchain-based representations of traditional bank deposits—are experiencing increased adoption as financial institutions seek faster and more cost-effective payment solutions. Why Deutsche Bank, Europe’s Largest Lender, Bets Big on Digital Assets Deutsche Bank, Europe’s largest lender, has demonstrated considerable ambition regarding this initiative and digital assets more broadly. On June 8, Deutsche Bank announced its exploration of stablecoins as the institution evaluated whether to issue its own digital currency or participate in broader industry initiatives, according to Sabih Behzad, Deutsche Bank’s head of digital assets and currencies transformation, in a Bloomberg interview. The bank is also examining the potential for developing tokenized deposits that could enhance transaction settlement efficiency. Beyond Europe, the German financial giant has been pursuing expansion opportunities in Latin America. According to a press release shared with Cryptonews in May, Taurus, a Swiss digital asset infrastructure provider backed by Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse, partnered with financial technology company Parfin to accelerate institutional adoption of digital assets across Latin America and Europe. Most recently, on July 1, Bloomberg reported that Deutsche Bank plans to launch a cryptocurrency custody service in 2026, collaborating with Bitpanda’s technology division to develop the platform. 🚀 @DeutscheBank plans to roll out a digital assets custody service in 2026, partnering with @Bitpanda ’s technology arm to build the platform. #Deutsche #Crypto https://t.co/xdnBFQULqY — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 1, 2025 This custody initiative is part of a broader trend among major financial institutions ramping up their digital asset capabilities, driven by evolving European regulations and supportive policy developments in the United States following Donald Trump’s recent electoral victory.
Coinbase shares soar after acquiring token management platform Liquifi

Coinbase (COIN) shares are up 5% on Wednesday after the exchange announced that it acquired Liquifi, a decentralized management platform for on-chain builders to launch and monitor their tokens, marking its fourth corporate acquisition in 2025.
Nasdaq surges as new trade deal, jobs data fuel Fed rate cut hopes

Stocks were mixed as trade deals and weak jobs data fueled expectations of a Fed interest rate cut.
Trump’s crypto ventures have added $620M to his net worth — Report

With the US president’s ties to his family-backed business, World Liberty Financial, and a memecoin launch, Donald Trump has seen his personal wealth increase by millions in 2025.
“There is no fix” for the U.S. debt, says ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan — and it’s starting to show

Is the U.S. quietly heading toward a soft default, not through missed payments, but via inflation and currency erosion, just as Srinivasan warns? The $175 trillion problem no one wants to touch On the surface, America’s official debt stands at…
Vitalik slams fake decentralization in crypto, says founders build ‘straw houses’

Buterin has called out the fake decentralization of many crypto projects, calling for stronger standards.
Thesis bets big on Bitcoin’s everyday economy with Lolli acquisition

Thesis, the venture studio behind Bitcoin-native powerhouses like Fold and Mezo, just made a strategic play to dominate the rewards space. The company acquired Lolli in a bid to merge earning and spending Bitcoin into one seamless loop. According to…
Vitalik: If decentralization is just a slogan, Ethereum will be at risk

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin warned at the EthCC conference in France that if decentralization remains at the slogan level, Ethereum will
Coinbase arms itself for onchain’s messiest phase with LiquiFi acquisition

Behind every successful token launch lies a mountain of overlooked headaches: vesting schedules, compliance snags, and cap table disasters. By acquiring LiquiFi, Coinbase is aiming to solve these problems and position itself as the backbone of the next crypto boom.…
LiquiFi Deal Boosts Coinbase Token Platform, Seeks to Simplify On-chain Vesting

Coinbase has acquired LiquiFi, a token management platform used by projects such as Uniswap Foundation, OP Labs (Optimism), Zora, and Ethena, for an undisclosed amount according to a blog post on July 2. Big news: We're acquiring @liquifi_finance , the leading token management platform for early-stage teams building onchain. Together we can support builders earlier in their journey, accelerating the path to economic freedom. pic.twitter.com/2rU9OYKxTe — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) July 2, 2025 Coinbase stated that the acquisition of LiquiFi enhances its ability to offer token cap table management, vesting, and compliance support, advancing its goal of becoming a comprehensive platform for launching and scaling on-chain businesses. LiquiFi is recognized for simplifying token ownership tracking, vesting schedules, and regulatory workflows. It has become a widely used tool among early-stage crypto teams seeking to streamline their token operations. With this integration, Coinbase seeks to address common challenges faced by builders, such as fragmented data management, legal uncertainty, and complex compliance requirements. LiquiFi automates these processes, allowing teams to operate more efficiently and with greater confidence. “Launching a token today is too hard,” said Greg Tusar, vice president of institutional product at Coinbase. “With LiquiFi, we’re lowering the barrier to entry and enabling innovation at speed.” Bringing End-to-End Support to the Token Economy According to Coinbase, LiquiFi’s technology will eventually be embedded within Coinbase Prime, improving its suite of services that already includes custody, trading, and financing. This vertical integration ensures that companies issuing tokens can do so in a secure, compliant, and user-friendly environment. The firm said its long-term vision is ambitious: making token launches easier, faster, and more global than issuing traditional startup equity. For founders, employees, and investors alike, Coinbase wants to create the default infrastructure for building and scaling tokenized businesses. Whether you’re launching a new protocol or managing employee token compensation, the tools to succeed will soon be in one place. Coinbase Named by TIME as a ‘Disruptor’ Recently, TIME has named Coinbase one of 2025’s 100 Most Influential Companies , pointing to the crypto exchange as a “disruptor” for its aggressive policy advocacy in Washington. The recognition follows a sharp 26% year-to-date surge in Coinbase’s stock, which climbed from around $303 to a high of $382 after the Senate passed the GENIUS stablecoin bill on June 17. TIME noted that Coinbase , which in May became the first crypto stock added to the S&P 500 index, is “a key driver of the industry’s policy efforts in Washington, D.C.” With more industry-friendly legislation on the horizon, the publication said Coinbase could cement its role as the central hub for U.S. crypto trading. Coinbase’s influence extends beyond the U.S. On June 20, the exchange secured a license to provide digital asset services across the European Union under the MiCA regulatory framework, granted by Luxembourg’s financial regulator.
