U.S. House of Representatives passes procedural vote on cryptocurrency bill
PANews reported on July 17 that the U.S. House of Representatives passed a procedural vote on the cryptocurrency bill. The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives successfully passed a key procedural
PANews
2025/07/17 07:16
U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes closed slightly higher, and Circle rose 19%
PANews reported on July 17 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.5%, the S&P 500 closing up 0.3%, and
PANews
2025/07/17 07:09
Coinbase launches Base App to create a one-stop social and trading platform
PANews reported on July 17 that according to The Block, Coinbase officially released the Base App, upgrading the original Coinbase Wallet to a "universal application" that integrates social networking, mini
PANews
2025/07/17 07:05
UK lawmakers push to ban crypto donations in political campaigns
With millions in crypto flowing into US elections, governments worldwide face pressure to regulate digital campaign contributions.
PANews
2025/07/17 06:05
‘There is no legitimate use case for crypto’ — US Representative Stephen Lynch
Lynch joined his Democratic colleagues in denouncing cryptocurrencies and calling for a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
PANews
2025/07/17 05:06
Roman Storm prosecutors seek to block testimony on crypto kidnappings
US Attorneys continued hearing from witnesses in their case against the Tornado Cash co-founder and filed a motion to block testimony on crypto-related kidnappings and torture.
PANews
2025/07/17 04:51
Digital Asset Bills Create A Casino For Crypto Billionaires, Rep. Maxine Waters Says
Congresswoman Maxine Waters is doubling down on her pushback against the Republican-led “Crypto Week” in a new July 16 press release. Maxine Waters Slams Trump’s Crypto Ties In the scathing Monday press release published on the Democrats’ U.S. House Committee on Financial Services website, Waters claimed that the three key pieces of crypto legislation under congressional review this week would create “ a casino for crypto billionaires to make more profits.” “For weeks, House Financial Services Ranking Member Maxine Waters has sounded the alarm on the grave dangers the so-called CLARITY and GENIUS Acts will pose to our financial system,” the press release states. “These bills throw hardworking Americans under the bus, putting them at risk for a future financial crisis—all to legitimize Donald Trump’s crypto scams.” Waters also slammed U.S. President Donald Trump’s digital asset ventures as “growing crypto crimes” and lambasted Republicans’ hesitancy to enact provisions that would limit Trump’s affiliations within the sector across the pieces of crypto legislation. “The only remaining solution to stop Trump’s crypto grift and protect consumers? Vote NO on the so-called CLARITY and GENIUS Acts ,” the press release concludes. Crypto Legislation Advances After Trump Meeting Waters’ critiques came the same day as Congress voted 215-211 in a procedural vote on three digital asset bills after a failed vote on Tuesday. LIVE NOW: CRYPTO BILLS PROCEDURAL VOTE MOTION IS ADOPTED 🚀 pic.twitter.com/KH1hDUV3aV — Maddy (@Maddy_Web3) July 16, 2025 Following Tuesday’s vote, Trump met with several U.S. lawmakers who, “after a short discussion,” agreed to advance the crypto legislation. “I’m thankful for President Trump getting involved tonight to ensure that we can pass the GENIUS Act tomorrow and agreeing again to help us advance additional crypto legislation bills in the coming days,” Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said in a July 15 statement. As “Crypto Week” continues, it may only be a matter of time before the pieces of digital asset legislation find a path forward to be ratified into law.
CryptoNews
2025/07/17 04:39
'Bitcoin Jesus' Roger Ver sues Spain to block extradition to the United States
Roger Ver, also known as "Bitcoin Jesus," has repeatedly called the US DOJ tax evasion case against him "politically motivated."
PANews
2025/07/17 04:25
GENIUS Act clears House vote, stablecoin law could pass this week
House representatives agree to advance several key pieces of crypto legislation.
Crypto.news
2025/07/17 04:21
GENIUS Act, Anti-CBDC Act, and CLARITY Act Pass Procedural Vote in Congress
The U.S. House of Representatives voted 215-211 on July 16 to pass a procedural motion, allowing the GENIUS stablecoin bill, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act to proceed to final votes, marking a dramatic turnaround after President Trump’s Tuesday night Oval Office intervention. The procedural victory came just 24 hours after an unexpected 196-223 defeat during “Crypto Week” that threatened to derail the administration’s comprehensive digital asset legislation agenda. BREAKING: 🇺🇸 US HOUSE JUST PASSED #BITCOIN AND CRYPTO BILLS REVOTE ON MOTION HERE WE GO!!! pic.twitter.com/bfC9pIXhEV — Vivek⚡️ (@Vivek4real_) July 16, 2025 Crypto Legislation Passed Despite Democrats’ Coordinated Attack Zero Democrats supported the procedural motion, with the outcome determined entirely by Republican unity following Trump’s direct intervention. The GENIUS Act has already passed the Senate 68-30 in June with bipartisan support, including 18 Democrats joining most Republicans. The stablecoin-focused legislation could reach President Trump’s desk later this week, representing the first major cryptocurrency legislation to clear both chambers of Congress. Trump’s late-evening meeting with 11 GOP holdouts Tuesday night proved decisive in securing the commitments needed to advance all three bills. The president announced on Truth Social that the Republicans “have all agreed to vote tomorrow morning in favor of the Rule” after their Oval Office discussion. 🇺🇸 Trump secures 11 GOP votes for GENIUS Act following crucial Oval Office meeting after unexpected 196-223 defeat as crypto legislation vote expected tomorrow. #GENIUSAct #Trump https://t.co/ZS9K5k7A9t — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 16, 2025 The breakthrough occurred despite persistent Republican concerns about potential central bank digital currency authorization, even though the GENIUS Act explicitly states it “ shall not be construed as expanding the Fed’s authority to offer services directly to the public. “ Trump’s Personal Diplomacy Rescues Stalled Crypto Agenda Thirteen Republicans initially voted against Tuesday’s procedural rule, citing fears about CBDC issuance despite clear prohibitive language in the legislation. The revolt included prominent conservatives such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Chip Roy (Texas), and Andy Biggs (Ariz.). The Republican resistance occurred despite the House leadership’s strategy to advance the Senate version without amendments, seeking to expedite delivery to Trump’s desk. This approach was designed to avoid potential complications from extended congressional negotiations or bundling with more contentious crypto legislation. The GENIUS Act establishes federal licensing requirements for stablecoin issuers and mandates full backing with U.S. dollars or equivalent liquid assets. Consumer protections are included for bankruptcy scenarios, with stablecoin holders receiving priority payments over other creditors. The timing coincided with the final push for crypto legislation during the administration’s designated “Crypto Week.” The guidance removes “reputational risk” as a factor in bank supervision, creating major opportunities for traditional financial institutions to engage with digital assets. The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act explicitly prohibits the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency, while the CLARITY Act establishes comprehensive market structure regulations for digital assets. The GENIUS Act is clear: the @federalreserve does not have authority to issue a CBDC. Chairman @SenatorTimScott will continue pushing back on any overreach from the Federal Reserve. pic.twitter.com/1xEUWyd50V — U.S. Senate Banking Committee GOP (@BankingGOP) July 16, 2025 Even more, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott emphasized that the GENIUS Act makes it clear that the Federal Reserve lacks the authority to issue a CBDC. This latest development comes as federal banking regulators issued guidance Monday clarifying that banks can provide cryptocurrency custody services in both fiduciary and non-fiduciary arrangements.
CryptoNews
2025/07/17 04:09
