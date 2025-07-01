MEXC Exchange
Trump: Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will focus on Musk
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will pay attention to Musk and is not worried about
PANews
2025/07/01 23:15
Mastercard to expand crypto team, hires two senior staff to advance blockchain initiatives
PANews reported on July 1 that according to CoinDesk, payment giant Mastercard is expanding its crypto business team and plans to recruit two vice president-level executives at its U.S. headquarters.
PANews
2025/07/01 23:10
Lummis’ crypto tax proposal may have missed the deadline for submission to the U.S. Senate
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Eleanor Terrett, a crypto journalist, the U.S. Senate revision process has lasted for more than 24 hours, but Senator Lummis's cryptocurrency tax
PANews
2025/07/01 23:05
James Wynn, the whale, was forced to partially liquidate his position, involving 4.59 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale James Wynn had just been partially forced to close his positions due to a sharp drop in BTC prices,
PANews
2025/07/01 23:04
Crypto hacks are a wake-up call for DeFi
Crypto hacks underscore the urgent need for CEXs and DeFi to overhaul their security, collaborate on risk management and embrace self-regulation.
PANews
2025/07/01 23:01
Microbus International and Ripple Strategy Holdings reach $100 million equity investment agreement
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed mobile travel service provider Webus International announced that it has signed a conditional securities purchase agreement with Ripple Strategy Holdings
PANews
2025/07/01 22:58
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,150 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 12,455 ETH
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,150 BTC (US$120.94 million) today, of which iShares under BlackRock had
PANews
2025/07/01 22:54
Trump pressures Fed to cut rates to 1%
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailian News Agency, citing CCTV International News, US President Trump once again "blasted" US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, saying that the Fed
PANews
2025/07/01 22:50
Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing
Michael Saylor’s once-unexciting software firm is now on track for a $14 billion windfall, not from enterprise sales, but from Bitcoin’s resurgence. As Wall Street debates whether his model is genius or gibberish, one thing is clear: The rules of…
Crypto.news
2025/07/01 22:40
Tuttle has filed an amendment to change the effective date of a batch of 2x leveraged cryptocurrency ETFs to July 16
PANews reported on July 1 that Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, said on the X platform that Tuttle has submitted an amendment to change the effective date of
PANews
2025/07/01 22:38
