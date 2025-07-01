2025-07-18 Friday

10x Research: Crypto stocks have risen more than 119% this year and may reshape the US stock sector. Wall Street has a strong motivation to maintain high BTC prices

PANews reported on July 1 that according to a 10x Research report, Crypto-related stocks have risen by 119% in 2025, exceeding Bitcoin and most major asset classes. Wall Street is
PANews2025/07/01 09:21
Islamic DeFi project inshAllah completes $2.1 million seed round of financing, led by Alliance DAO

PANews reported on July 1 that the Islamic DeFi project inshAllah Finance announced the completion of a US$2.1 million seed round of financing. This round of financing was led by
PANews2025/07/01 09:11
Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September and cut them three times in a row

PANews reported on July 1 that the latest forecast from Goldman Sachs' economic research team is that the Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates as early as September this
PANews2025/07/01 09:05
CryptoCapo: BTC may not have bottomed yet and could fall below $100,000 to the $92,000-93,000 range

PANews reported on July 1 that CryptoCapo, a well-known cryptocurrency analyst, said that in his opinion, the real sell-off of Bitcoin may not have happened yet. He predicted that the
PANews2025/07/01 09:02
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 4,951 ETH through OTC within 6 hours, worth about $12.4 million

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, SharpLink Gaming previously announced that it had purchased 188,478 Ethereum (ETH) at a price of $2,513 per ether, with a
PANews2025/07/01 08:54
Solana Consultant Nikita Bier Joins X as Head of Product

PANews reported on July 1 that Lightspeed venture partner Nikita Bier has joined X as head of product. It is reported that Bier joined Solana Labs as a consultant in
PANews2025/07/01 08:51
Towns Protocol plans to destroy $TOWNS tokens through fee buybacks, generating over $2.1 million in fees since launch

PANews reported on July 1 that the communication platform Towns Protocol announced that it has generated more than $2.1 million in fees since its launch. Most of the fees will
PANews2025/07/01 08:39
Trump Official Merchandise Store Now Accepts $TRUMP Coins for Payment

PANews reported on July 1 that Trump’s official merchandise stores now support payment with $TRUMP coins, including websites such as GetTrumpFragrances.com, GetTrumpSneakers.com and GetTrumpWatches.com.
PANews2025/07/01 08:36
AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million

PANews reported on July 1 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades suffered another major loss in one night's operation. At 4 a.m., the account liquidated its BTC short orders
PANews2025/07/01 08:32
Sui Foundation Announces Winners of Sui Overflow 2025 Hackathon

PANews reported on July 1 that the Sui Foundation announced the winners of the Sui Overflow 2025 hackathon, covering DeFi, entertainment culture, payment wallets and other fields. A total of
PANews2025/07/01 08:29

