MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-18 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
10x Research: Crypto stocks have risen more than 119% this year and may reshape the US stock sector. Wall Street has a strong motivation to maintain high BTC prices
PANews reported on July 1 that according to a 10x Research report, Crypto-related stocks have risen by 119% in 2025, exceeding Bitcoin and most major asset classes. Wall Street is
BTC
$120,211.49
+1.78%
MORE
$0.06126
+11.56%
MAJOR
$0.18368
+3.99%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 09:21
Islamic DeFi project inshAllah completes $2.1 million seed round of financing, led by Alliance DAO
PANews reported on July 1 that the Islamic DeFi project inshAllah Finance announced the completion of a US$2.1 million seed round of financing. This round of financing was led by
DAO
$0.1326
+3.59%
SEED
$0.001469
+0.20%
DEFI
$0.0022
-4.72%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 09:11
Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to start cutting interest rates in September and cut them three times in a row
PANews reported on July 1 that the latest forecast from Goldman Sachs' economic research team is that the Federal Reserve may start cutting interest rates as early as September this
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 09:05
CryptoCapo: BTC may not have bottomed yet and could fall below $100,000 to the $92,000-93,000 range
PANews reported on July 1 that CryptoCapo, a well-known cryptocurrency analyst, said that in his opinion, the real sell-off of Bitcoin may not have happened yet. He predicted that the
BTC
$120,211.49
+1.78%
NOT
$0.002425
+6.68%
WELL
$0.0002249
--%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 09:02
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 4,951 ETH through OTC within 6 hours, worth about $12.4 million
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, SharpLink Gaming previously announced that it had purchased 188,478 Ethereum (ETH) at a price of $2,513 per ether, with a
ETH
$3,593.24
+7.93%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 08:54
Solana Consultant Nikita Bier Joins X as Head of Product
PANews reported on July 1 that Lightspeed venture partner Nikita Bier has joined X as head of product. It is reported that Bier joined Solana Labs as a consultant in
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 08:51
Towns Protocol plans to destroy $TOWNS tokens through fee buybacks, generating over $2.1 million in fees since launch
PANews reported on July 1 that the communication platform Towns Protocol announced that it has generated more than $2.1 million in fees since its launch. Most of the fees will
MORE
$0.06126
+11.56%
LAUNCH
$0.00000000000000435
+45.00%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 08:39
Trump Official Merchandise Store Now Accepts $TRUMP Coins for Payment
PANews reported on July 1 that Trump’s official merchandise stores now support payment with $TRUMP coins, including websites such as GetTrumpFragrances.com, GetTrumpSneakers.com and GetTrumpWatches.com.
COM
$0.035887
-3.64%
NOW
$0.00994
-8.97%
TRUMP
$10.405
+7.06%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 08:36
AguilaTrades lost $630,000 overnight, and the cumulative loss in the past month exceeded $33.44 million
PANews reported on July 1 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades suffered another major loss in one night's operation. At 4 a.m., the account liquidated its BTC short orders
BTC
$120,211.49
+1.78%
MAJOR
$0.18368
+3.99%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 08:32
Sui Foundation Announces Winners of Sui Overflow 2025 Hackathon
PANews reported on July 1 that the Sui Foundation announced the winners of the Sui Overflow 2025 hackathon, covering DeFi, entertainment culture, payment wallets and other fields. A total of
SUI
$4.0246
+2.96%
DEFI
$0.0022
-4.72%
Share
PANews
2025/07/01 08:29
Trending News
More
Ondo Finance introduces its Treasury tokenized product USDY to the Sei Network
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF attracted $560 million in a single day
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.18)
A "smart money" address bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with a total value of $7.46 million
Trump makes a big move, $9 trillion in pension funds are about to enter the crypto market?