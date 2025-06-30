MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-18 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Market News: Robinhood EU to Launch Tokenized Stocks
PANews reported on June 30 that according to market news, website information shows that Robinhood EU will launch tokenized stocks, including private equity such as $OPAI.
OPAI
$0.0000343
-0.57%
LAUNCH
$0.00000000000000435
+45.00%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 20:30
AI-driven hyperstructure network Datagram completes $4 million Pre-Seed round of financing, with participation from Animoca Brands and others
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Investing.com, AI-driven superstructure network Datagram has completed a $4 million Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Blizzard the Avalanche Fund, with participation
COM
$0.035893
-3.64%
FUND
$0.03299
+17.77%
SEED
$0.001466
+0.06%
AI
$0.1624
+8.12%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 20:25
Last week, global listed companies bought a net of $863 million in BTC, and Strategy increased its holdings for 13 consecutive weeks
PANews reported on June 30 that according to SoSoValue data, as of June 30, 2025 Eastern Time, the total net inflow of Bitcoin allocated by global listed companies (excluding mining
BTC
$120,204.22
+1.77%
NET
$0.0001442
+32.70%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 20:13
Chainlink Launches Automated Compliance Engine
PANews June 30 news, according to Cointelegraph, Chainlink launched the Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) on Monday, which provides a modular and standardized framework for managing regulatory compliance of traditional financial
ACE
$0.6161
+8.37%
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 20:07
South Korea Pauses CBDC Plans as Stablecoins Gain Ground
Increased market penetration and adoption of stablecoins have put a damper on the South Korean CBDC plans. The country has applied brakes on its CBDC trial program that had been ongoing since April this year in the wake of stablecoin’s resurgence amidst political backing. The Bank of Korea (BoK) confirmed the current state of affairs.. The post South Korea Pauses CBDC Plans as Stablecoins Gain Ground appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
BANK
$0.0641
+4.67%
Share
99Bitcoins
2025/06/30 20:06
Chainlink launches compliance tool to unlock $100T in institutional capital
The new compliance solution may cut billions in compliance costs for institutions looking to invest in the crypto economy.
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 20:04
Spain cracks down on €460M crypto fraud network in Europol-backed operation
Spanish authorities, with Europol and international partners, arrested five suspects in a major operation targeting a €460 million crypto fraud network. On 25 June, the Spanish Guardia Civil, backed by Europol and law enforcement partners from Estonia, France, and the…
MAJOR
$0.18368
+3.99%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 20:03
Strategy spent about $531.9 million last week to increase its holdings by 4,980 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 30 that according to official news, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) spent about $531.9 million to purchase 4,980 bitcoins at a price of about $106,801 per bitcoin between
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 20:01
JPMorgan Chase gave Circle an "underweight" rating and set a target price of $80 by the end of 2026
PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cointelegraph, JPMorgan Chase's research report covered Circle's stock for the first time and gave it an "underweight" rating, setting the target price
Share
PANews
2025/06/30 19:54
The Blockchain Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 60 BTC, reports 1,270% YTD BTC yield
The Blockchain Group has added 60 BTC to its Bitcoin stash following a series of recent capital raises, bringing its total holdings to 1,788 BTC. The Blockchain Group, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has confirmed…
BTC
$120,204.22
+1.77%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/30 19:35
Trending News
More
Ondo Finance introduces its Treasury tokenized product USDY to the Sei Network
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF attracted $560 million in a single day
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.18)
A "smart money" address bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with a total value of $7.46 million
Trump makes a big move, $9 trillion in pension funds are about to enter the crypto market?