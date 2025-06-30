2025-07-18 Friday

Crypto News

The Blockchain Group, a European listed company, increased its holdings of 60 bitcoins and currently holds a total of 1,788 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 30 that according to an official tweet, the European listed company The Blockchain Group increased its holdings of 60 bitcoins, worth approximately US$6.51 million, and currently
PANews2025/06/30 14:54
Vaultz Capital, a listed company, increased its holdings of 40 bitcoins and now holds a total of 50 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 30 that Vaultz Capital, a digital asset operating company listed in the UK, increased its holdings of 40 bitcoins, at an average price of US$107,995 per
PANews2025/06/30 14:43
Japan’s Metaplanet adds 1,005 BTC, issues $207M in 0% ordinary bonds to buy more Bitcoin

Metaplanet Inc., Japan’s leading corporate Bitcoin holder, added another 1,005 BTC to its balance sheet and issued more ordinary bonds. According to its June 30 public disclosure, the company spent ¥15.648 billion, about $108 million, on the latest purchase. It…
Crypto.news2025/06/30 14:33
Ant Financial opens four core technologies to help Hong Kong build a global innovation center for digital assets

PANews reported on June 30 that Ant Digital Technology announced today that it will open four self-developed technologies to the Hong Kong market: Layer2 network, large model development tools, "blockchain
PANews2025/06/30 14:27
CryptoQuant: The current demand for Bitcoin is seriously insufficient, and the amount of Bitcoin sold by miners and long-term holders is higher than the amount purchased by new buyers

PANews reported on June 30 that CryptoQuant tweeted that analyst Crazzyblock believes that the current demand for Bitcoin is seriously insufficient. The amount of Bitcoin flowing into the market from
PANews2025/06/30 14:24
Trump on Musk: He is a little frustrated and his recent behavior is "inappropriate"

PANews June 30 news, according to Cailian News Agency, US President Trump talked about his relationship with American entrepreneur Elon Musk on the 29th, saying that Musk was "a little
PANews2025/06/30 14:14
South Korea halts CBDC project as regulators prioritize won-backed stablecoin rollout

South Korea’s central bank digital currency project has been put on hold as the regulators turn their attention to fast-tracking the issuance of won-backed stablecoins. According to a Bloomberg report citing an unnamed Bank of Korea official, the central bank…
Crypto.news2025/06/30 14:00
Over $484 million in token unlocks this week: SUI, ENA, OP, SOL, AVAX, and DOGE are in focus

This week, the crypto market braces for heightened volatility as over $484 million worth of tokens are set to be unlocked across major altcoins. According to Wu Blockchain, six altcoins with one-time tokens are expected to unlock more than $5 million each in the next seven days.
Fxstreet2025/06/30 13:58
Trump: No intention to extend 90-day tariff suspension

PANews reported on June 30 that according to a report by Jinshi citing the Associated Press, US President Trump said he had no intention of extending the 90-day tariff suspension
PANews2025/06/30 13:44
Data: Bitcoin closed up 31.41% in the second quarter

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Coinglass data showed that Bitcoin closed up 31.41% in the second quarter of 2025 and fell 11.82% in the first quarter.
PANews2025/06/30 13:35

