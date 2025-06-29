MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-18 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Digital bank Revolut acquires Argentina's Cetelem bank
PANews reported on June 29 that according to CrowdfundInsider, digital bank Revolut announced the acquisition of Banco Cetelem Argentina, a small local bank owned by French banking giant BNP Paribas.
BANK
$0.06404
+4.81%
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 14:46
Here are the 10 hottest AI startups of the year so far
By Mark Haranas , CRN Compiled by: Felix, PANews These 10 AI startups are paving the way for the future of generative and agent-based AI around the world. In 2025,
HERE
$0.000604
-0.65%
FAR
$0.000184
-0.54%
AI
$0.1623
+8.85%
FUTURE
$0.11552
-2.44%
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 14:17
Report: RWA market size increased by 85% year-on-year to US$24 billion, becoming the second fastest growing sector after stablecoins
PANews reported on June 29 that according to the Redstone report , the scale of risk asset tokenization (RWA) surged from US$5 billion in 2022 to more than US$24 billion
MORE
$0.06103
+12.49%
SECOND
$0.0000219
-12.40%
RWA
$0.003908
-0.83%
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 14:03
ZachXBT: A user was suspected of being attacked by Lazarus Group, and the stolen $3.2 million in crypto assets were sold on the market
PANews reported on June 29 that according to on-chain detective ZachXBT, on May 16, an attack suspected to be launched by the Lazarus Group resulted in a victim's multiple addresses
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 13:49
Analyst: Altcoin and institutional Bitcoin hot money is flowing into Bitcoin treasury companies and crypto-related stocks
PANews reported on June 29 that crypto analyst Scott Melker tweeted that currently hot money from altcoins and institutional Bitcoin is flowing into Bitcoin Treasury Strategy companies and crypto-related stocks.
HOT
$0.0010846
+6.50%
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 13:43
Nvidia executives cash out more than $1 billion in stock
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Jinshi, citing the Financial Times, Nvidia (NVDA.O) insiders have sold more than $1 billion of the company's stock in the past 12
MORE
$0.06103
+12.49%
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 12:50
An ETH whale liquidated 1550.4 ETH at an average price of $2438.5, with a loss of $69,000
PANews reported on June 29 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, after holding for 47 days, a certain ETH whale liquidated 1550.4 ETH (3.78 million USD) at an average price of
ETH
$3,586.82
+7.74%
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 12:00
‘All systems go’ for Solana staking ETF to launch any moment: Analyst
ETF analyst Eric Balchunas says REX Shares’ latest Solana staking ETF filing with the SEC suggests the product is ready launch any day now.
READY
$0.004335
+34.75%
REX
$0.017871
+7.98%
NOW
$0.00993
-9.72%
GO
$0.00188
+10.58%
LAUNCH
$0.00000000000000435
+45.00%
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 11:43
The on-chain address Unipcs has made a profit of $4 million on USELESS, fully recovering all previous losses
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as the token $USELESS broke through its historical high, the on-chain address Unipcs has now made a profit of $4
USELESS
$0.316055
-5.18%
NOW
$0.00993
-9.72%
TOKEN
$0.02001
+15.53%
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 11:37
U.S. Senate votes to pass procedural motion to advance "big and beautiful" bill
PANews reported on June 29 that according to Cailian News, on June 28 local time, the U.S. Senate passed a procedural motion by a vote of 51 to 49. This
U
$0.01244
-0.63%
SENATE
$0.01654
-12.62%
Share
PANews
2025/06/29 11:26
Trending News
More
Ondo Finance introduces its Treasury tokenized product USDY to the Sei Network
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF attracted $560 million in a single day
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.18)
A "smart money" address bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with a total value of $7.46 million
Trump makes a big move, $9 trillion in pension funds are about to enter the crypto market?