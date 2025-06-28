2025-07-18 Friday

While Trump’s memecoin loses steam, whales are quietly buying this new $0.0009 rocket

As a leading memecoin fades, whales shift focus to a rising $0.0009 token with breakout potential in 2025. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/28 15:45
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6221.18 BTC

According to PANews on June 28, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,221.18, with a total
PANews2025/06/28 15:23
The Trump team removed more than $6.7 million in liquidity from the liquidity pool

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the $TRUMP team removed 749,932 $TRUMP (worth approximately US$6.77 million) and 374,608 USDC from the liquidity pool.
PANews2025/06/28 14:51
Crypto scammer gets 8 years for $40M eEmpowerCoin, ECoinPlus scams

Dwayne Golden sentenced to nearly eight years for defrauding investors in EmpowerCoin, ECoinPlus, and Jet-Coin schemes totaling over $40 million.
PANews2025/06/28 14:36
President of The ETF Store: Ripple's settlement with the US SEC clears the way for spot XRP ETF and BlackRock's involvement

PANews reported on June 28 that Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, tweeted that the end of the lawsuit between Ripple and the US SEC has cleared the way
PANews2025/06/28 14:13
NOYA.ai has a potential vulnerability, and officials call for a suspension of use

According to PANews on June 28, NOYA.ai tweeted that a potential vulnerability was found on NOYA and a full investigation has been launched. The team will keep the community informed
PANews2025/06/28 13:18
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $77.4472 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

PANews reported on June 28 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$77.4472 million yesterday (June 27, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF
PANews2025/06/28 11:58
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $501 million yesterday, continuing its 14th consecutive day of net inflows

PANews reported on June 28 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 27, Eastern Time) was US$501 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews2025/06/28 11:55
a16z transferred 300,000 COMP to Coinbase Prime in the past 40 minutes, worth about $13.75 million

PANews reported on June 28 that according to on-chain analyst Ember’s monitoring, crypto VC a16z transferred 300,000 COMP (US$13.75 million) to Coinbase Prime in the past 40 minutes. a16z is
PANews2025/06/28 11:49
Data: USDC circulation increased by about 400 million in the past 7 days

PANews reported on June 28 that according to official data, in the 7 days ending June 26, Circle issued about 3.4 billion USDC, redeemed about 3.1 billion USDC, and the
PANews2025/06/28 11:24

