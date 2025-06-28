2025-07-18 Friday

Why instant crypto exchanges are essential for traders in 2025

With crypto booming in 2025, instant exchanges like Quickex offer fast, hassle-free swaps for traders at every level. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/28 05:35
Pump.fun 2.0 and Moonshot Create square off in UX-driven Solana meme arms race

One platform wants degens trading faster than ever; the other is courting normies with Apple Pay simplicity. The memecoin industrial complex is evolving and the stakes have never been higher. On June 27, Solana-based memecoin powerhouse Pump.fun unveiled its long-awaited…
Crypto.news2025/06/28 04:42
Bitcoin holds steady amid higher-than-expected core PCE inflation and weakening futures volumes

Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $107,000 on Friday as the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation data for May rose to 2.7%, beating expectations of 2.6%.
Fxstreet2025/06/28 04:40
Trump sidesteps question on crypto divesting to pass key bills

Several Democratic lawmakers have said that they will not vote to pass crypto regulations if potential conflicts of interest are not addressed.
PANews2025/06/28 04:24
Under $1 cryptos with growing communities: XLM, LUNC, XYZVerse

Affordable cryptos like XLM, LUNC, and XYZVerse are surging in popularity thanks to active communities and growth potential. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/28 04:08
This trending memecoin under $0.01 could topple DOGE, and it’s not SHIB

Little Pepe shocks the memecoin world, rising fast from a joke to a top contender priced under a cent. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/06/28 03:43
Inflation fears push Bolivian small businesses to embrace crypto

Crypto transactions soared 530% last year, Bolivia's central bank says, as citizens are felling the fiat currency.
Crypto.news2025/06/28 03:39
Sonic teams up with Kaito to reward Yappers in S token airdrop

Sonic, the decentralized finance blockchain, has joined forces with Web3 platform Kaito in a move that will see users who drive the conversation around the Sonic token and ecosystem rewarded in the Sonic Season 2 airdrop. Kaito’s ecosystem rewards its…
Crypto.news2025/06/28 03:26
Anchorage ‘Safety Matrix’ faces backlash over stablecoin delistings

Nick van Eck, co-founder and CEO of Agora, behind one of the stablecoins Anchorage said it would phase out, claimed inaccuracies and an inconsistently applied framework.
PANews2025/06/28 03:16
After a 7,500% run on Bitcoin, Metaplanet is “set to win in the long term,” says expert

How did Metaplanet turn a struggling hotel firm into Asia’s fastest-growing Bitcoin proxy, and is a 7,500% stock surge a sign of strength or euphoria? Metaplanet passes Tesla in Bitcoin holdings Metaplanet Inc. (MTPLF), a Japan-listed firm, has officially surpassed…
Crypto.news2025/06/28 02:53

