Bakkt’s Bitcoin Strategy: Company Files With SEC To Raise $1 Billion

Bakkt Holdings filed Form S-3 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on 26 June 2025 to raise up to $1 billion for its ambitious new Bitcoin strategy. Originally launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange as a pioneer in Bitcoin futures, Bakkt is set to transform into a "pure-play crypto infrastructure company," according to Bakkt.