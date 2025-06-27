MEXC Exchange
Genius Group to split lawsuit wins between shareholders and Bitcoin Treasury
Genius Group announced a plan to allocate any future legal settlements equally between shareholder dividends and Bitcoin acquisitions. On June 26, Genius Group, a Singapore-based AI-driven education company listed on the NYSE American, announced a new distribution plan that would…

Crypto.news
2025/06/27 17:36
AI
$0.1622
+8.49%
FUTURE
$0.11556
-2.44%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 17:36
RWA On-chain Finance Report: Panoramic Market Report for the First Half of 2025
On June 26, 2025, RedStone Oracle released the "Real-World Assets in On-chain Finance Report", further advancing into the RWA ecosystem. RedStone's latest report highlights the significant growth and transformative potential

PANews
2025/06/27 17:29
RWA
$0.003905
-0.88%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 17:29
Garantex, a Russian sanctioned crypto exchange, postpones announcement of BTC and ETH user solutions until next month
PANews reported on June 27 that Russia's sanctioned cryptocurrency exchange Garantex issued an announcement stating that the disposal procedures for the platform's BTC and ETH related assets are still being

PANews
2025/06/27 17:23
BTC
$120,135.37
+1.74%
ETH
$3,587.5
+7.76%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 17:23
Trader AguilaTrades opens $100 million BTC short order
PANews reported on June 27 that according to Yu Jin, the well-known trader @AguilaTrades started opening BTC short orders at 4 pm today, and has now opened a total of

PANews
2025/06/27 17:17
BTC
$120,135.37
+1.74%
ORDER
$0.0899
+8.70%
WELL
$0.0002249
--%
NOW
$0.00992
-8.14%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 17:17
Grayscale updated its Top 20 list for Q3, adding AVAX and MORPHO
Crypto asset manager Grayscale has updated its Top 20 list for the third quarter, adding Avalanche and Morpho — two assets it sees as having strong potential in the months ahead. On June 26, Grayscale updated its Top 20 asset…

Crypto.news
2025/06/27 17:08
AVAX
$24.27
+9.42%
MORPHO
$2.195
+8.10%
TOP
$0.000097
--%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 17:08
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$10.3798 million
PANews reported on June 27 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately

PANews
2025/06/27 17:05
VIRTUAL
$1.8547
+7.60%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 17:05
Why is crypto down today : SOL, XRP and memecoins plummet amidst Bitcoin dominance rise
The crypto market is experiencing a downturn as major tokens like Bitcoin, XRP and Solana plummet, with the SOL ecosystem and PayFi sector both dropping over 4%. Why is crypto down today? According to data from CoinGecko, the overall market…

Crypto.news
2025/06/27 17:03
SOL
$180.36
+6.33%
MAJOR
$0.18362
+4.12%
LIKE
$0.011853
+1.84%
XRP
$3.601
+19.01%
WHY
$0.00000003395
+4.20%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 17:03
Another Trump-linked sell-off? Melania meme team dumps $35.7M in tokens
Insider activity is picking up across Trump family-linked crypto projects, with wallets offloading tens of millions of dollars in tokens. The team behind the Melania Trump-themed meme coin $MELANIA (MELANIA)has sold 82.18 million tokens over the past four months, according…

Crypto.news
2025/06/27 17:01
MELANIA
$0.2504
+4.59%
MEME
$0.002073
+3.90%
TRUMP
$10.402
+6.84%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/06/27 17:01
OneKey founder Wang Yishi criticizes improper handling of Resupply vulnerability incident
PANews reported on June 27 that OneKey founder Wang Yishi publicly stated that as one of the three largest investors in the Resupply project, he suffered significant financial and psychological

PANews
2025/06/27 17:00
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 17:00
The "copycat season" of US stocks breaks out: listed companies spend 1 billion on bets, will the compliance bull market start this summer?
Original | Odaily Planet Daily Author: Golem The US stock crypto sector is booming! Listed companies are no longer satisfied with imitating "WeiCe" to hoard Bitcoin, and are pouring their

PANews
2025/06/27 17:00
PLANET
$0.000000965
+6.12%
BULL
$0.0055
+21.76%
Share
PANews
2025/06/27 17:00
