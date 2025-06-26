2025-07-18 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Spark: SNAPS airdrop is now live, 5 million SPK tokens will be distributed to the first 500 participants

Spark: SNAPS airdrop is now live, 5 million SPK tokens will be distributed to the first 500 participants

PANews reported on June 26 that Spark announced that the SNAPS airdrop is now live, and about 5 million SPK tokens will be distributed to the first 500 participants in
Nowchain
NOW$0.00994-8.13%
Spark
SPK$0.03463+0.72%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 23:08
Bitwise Files Revised S-1 to Advance Spot Dogecoin and Aptos ETFs

Bitwise Files Revised S-1 to Advance Spot Dogecoin and Aptos ETFs

PANews reported on June 26 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote that Bitwise has submitted revised S-1 documents for its spot Dogecoin ETF and spot Aptos ETF. This move
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000071-89.72%
Movement
MOVE$0.1587+4.06%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000097--%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 23:03
Niural Completes $31 Million Series A Financing, Dedicated to AI-Driven Global PEO Platform

Niural Completes $31 Million Series A Financing, Dedicated to AI-Driven Global PEO Platform

PANews reported on June 26 that Niural announced the completion of a $ 31 million Series A financing round led by Marathon Management Partners . Niural is reshaping global CFO
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1619+8.51%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 23:01
Bitcoin spot ETF has a net inflow of 5,236 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 13,642 ETH

Bitcoin spot ETF has a net inflow of 5,236 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 13,642 ETH

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Lookonchain , 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 5,236 BTC (about $561 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
Bitcoin
BTC$120,053.89+1.67%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000071-89.72%
Ethereum
ETH$3,584.56+7.76%
LayerNet
NET$0.0001442+24.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 22:38
Genius Group's board of directors approves future legal proceeds distribution and Bitcoin purchase plan

Genius Group's board of directors approves future legal proceeds distribution and Bitcoin purchase plan

PANews reported on June 26 that according to GlobeNewswire , the board of directors of Genius Group (NYSE: GNS ) has approved the distribution of half of the proceeds from
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11568-2.34%
Gains Network
GNS$1.958+5.21%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 22:34
Nigerian man pleads guilty in US for money laundering and "pig killing" scheme

Nigerian man pleads guilty in US for money laundering and "pig killing" scheme

PANews reported on June 26 that according to the US Department of Justice, a Nigerian man, Charles Uchenna Nwadavid, pleaded guilty in the Boston Federal Court to participating in the
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0077-2.28%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007919+13.56%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000001879+2.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 22:29
Paypal CEO: Creating real stablecoin use cases for customers

Paypal CEO: Creating real stablecoin use cases for customers

PANews reported on June 26 that Paypal (PYPL.O) CEO: We are creating real stablecoin use cases for our customers.
Share
PANews2025/06/26 22:24
LGHL Completes First Purchase of HYPE Tokens for $2 Million

LGHL Completes First Purchase of HYPE Tokens for $2 Million

PANews reported on June 26 that Lion Group Holdings Limited ( LGHL ) announced that it has completed its first strategic purchase of Hyperliquid ( HYPE ) tokens for $
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.24+0.78%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 22:21
Rodrigo Araújo joins Plasma as Head of Protocol Engineering Team

Rodrigo Araújo joins Plasma as Head of Protocol Engineering Team

PANews reported on June 26 that Rodrigo Araújo posted on X that he has joined the Plasma Foundation as the head of the protocol engineering team. He said that although
Share
PANews2025/06/26 22:15
FBI busts alleged BreachForums admin ‘IntelBroker’ with $250 Bitcoin sting

FBI busts alleged BreachForums admin ‘IntelBroker’ with $250 Bitcoin sting

British national Kai West, known online as “IntelBroker,” has been indicted for allegedly selling stolen data on BreachForums, causing over $25 million in damages.
Share
PANews2025/06/26 22:13

Trending News

More

Ondo Finance introduces its Treasury tokenized product USDY to the Sei Network

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF attracted $560 million in a single day

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.18)

A "smart money" address bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with a total value of $7.46 million

Trump makes a big move, $9 trillion in pension funds are about to enter the crypto market?