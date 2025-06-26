MEXC Exchange
Huobi's former co-founder Yuan Dawei acquires all Class B shares of US-listed MFI for US$7.8 million
PANews reported on June 26 that according to documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Yuan Dawei, the former co-founder of Huobi, successfully acquired all Class B common
PANews
2025/06/26 12:20
Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $548 million yesterday, continuing a net inflow for 12 consecutive days
PANews reported on June 26 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 25, Eastern Time) was US$548 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/06/26 12:00
Interpretation of the Texas Bitcoin Reserve Act: The first to be implemented, with a $10 million allocation and the use of derivatives
Author: Weilin, PANews Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed SB 21, making Texas the third state in the U.S. to pass legislation to establish a state-level strategic Bitcoin reserve. Although
PANews
2025/06/26 11:55
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $60.4085 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days
PANews reported on June 26 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$60.4085 million yesterday (June 25, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF
PANews
2025/06/26 11:52
Changliang Technology: We have started research on the construction of digital solutions related to stablecoins
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Jinshi, Changliang Technology stated on the interactive platform on June 26 that the company has started research on the construction of digital
2025/06/26 11:50
Nano Labs Announces 600 Bitcoins in First Round of $500 Million Convertible Note Deal
PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, Nasdaq-listed Nano Labs announced that it had just received 600 bitcoins (about 63.6 million U.S. dollars) in the first round
PANews
2025/06/26 11:47
Moscow Exchange to launch crypto funds and structured bonds to follow up Bitcoin futures launch
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Cryptonews, Vladimir Krekoten, managing director of the Moscow Exchange, revealed that following the launch of Bitcoin futures on June 4, the exchange
PANews
2025/06/26 11:43
SEC extends deadline for broker-dealer daily reserve rule change
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Bitcoin.com, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that the revised "Rule 15c3-3" (Customer Protection Rule) compliance deadline will be extended
PANews
2025/06/26 11:39
The crypto sector has a slight correction, only BTC and CeFi sectors are relatively strong
PANews reported on June 26 that according to SoSoValue data, due to Trump's statement that Iran and Israel may clash again, various sectors of the crypto market experienced a slight
PANews
2025/06/26 11:29
Tornado Cash Co-founder: Donations from Cork attackers will not be accepted, 10 ETH will be returned to the Cork team
PANews reported on June 26 that after the Cork Protocol attacker transferred 4,520 ETH to Tornado Cash yesterday and donated 10 ETH to the Tornado Cash developer legal fund, Tornado
PANews
2025/06/26 11:27
