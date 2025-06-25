MEXC Exchange
SYRUP price target: $1 in sight as SyrupUSDC targets $1b milestone
Maple Finance’s token extended its rally for a fourth consecutive day as momentum behind its yield-generating stablecoin continued to build. Maple Finance (SYRUP) price rose to a high of $0.6180, its highest point since November last year. It has jumped…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 20:55
IMF Deputy Managing Director highlights issues in the global stablecoin race
Deputy Managing Director at the IMF Bo Li sees two unresolved issues in the global fight over stablecoin dominance, specifically in the way stablecoins are classified. During his panel speech at the World Economic Forum’s Summer Davos meeting as reported…
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 20:53
Li Lin purchased 5.9% of Tiger Brokers shares through his company Avenir Tech
PANews reported on June 25 that according to SEC documents, former Huobi founder Li Lin indirectly holds 5.9% of Tiger Brokers (UP Fintech Holding Limited) shares, totaling 10,667,580 American Depositary
PANews
2025/06/25 20:52
Anthony Pompliano's ProCap BTC purchased another 1,208 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,932
PANews reported on June 25 that according to GlobeNewswire, ProCap BTC, LLC, a Bitcoin financial services company founded by American investor Anthony Pompliano, purchased 1,208 new Bitcoins at an average
PANews
2025/06/25 20:49
Next Shiba Inu? Neo Pepe Coin rockets to $2m in stage 4 of presale
Neo Pepe has surged past $2m in its presale, combining memecoin buzz with real utility and DAO-powered governance. Could this be 2025’s Shiba Inu moment? #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/25 20:48
zkLend announced the closure of the project and the remaining funds will be used to compensate users
PANews reported on June 25 that zkLend officially announced on the X platform that the team will gradually shut down the project. The team said that the recent security vulnerabilities
PANews
2025/06/25 20:46
Howard Lutnick calls on Fed to cut rates to boost economic growth
PANews reported on June 25 that U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick posted on X that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testified in Congress that although tariffs may push up inflation, there
PANews
2025/06/25 20:33
U.S. Senator Lummis calls for market structure and passage of the GENIUS Act
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Eleanor Terrett , U.S. Senator Lummis said on CNBC that she hopes the Senate can work with the House of Representatives to
PANews
2025/06/25 20:24
The U.S. House of Representatives is divided on encryption legislation strategy, and the advancement of the GENIUS bill has attracted attention
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Crypto In America , the U.S. Capitol Hill is engaged in a fierce game over cryptocurrency legislative strategies. Republicans in the House
PANews
2025/06/25 20:20
South Korean banks plan won-pegged stablecoin launch by 2026
Eight major banks in South Korea are working on a stablecoin backed by the won, aiming to protect the currency from the growing US dollar dominance.
PANews
2025/06/25 20:03
