USDT’s cross-chain version “USDT0” has been integrated with Bitcoin’s Layer2 network Rootstock
PANews reported on July 15 that according to The Block, the cross-chain version of the stablecoin USDT, "USDT0", has been integrated with the Bitcoin Layer2 network Rootstock, enhancing the interoperability
PANews
2025/07/15 22:09
SharpLink redraws Ethereum playbook with $213m buy and yield-led treasury shift
While Bitcoin remains the darling of corporate treasuries, SharpLink’s aggressive Ethereum play signals a shift. With nearly all its ETH staked, the company isn’t just holding, it’s actively shaping Ethereum’s economic future. On July 15, Minneapolis-based iGaming giant SharpLink Gaming…
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 22:08
Bitcoin project Roxom plans to launch Bitcoin-denominated stock exchange in September
PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk, the Bitcoin project Roxom is preparing to launch a Bitcoin-denominated stock exchange, which is scheduled to go online in September and
PANews
2025/07/15 22:05
5 coins poised to repeat Dogecoin’s explosive run and build wealth in 15 weeks
Little Pepe presale hits Stage 5 at $0.0014, with rising demand, solid tokenomics, and real utility setting it apart in the crowded memecoin space. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 22:02
Ripple confirms intention to apply for MiCA license to expand in EU
PANews reported on July 15 that according to Cointelegraph, payment solutions company Ripple has made it clear that it intends to apply for a license under the Markets in Crypto
PANews
2025/07/15 21:57
Ripple confirms intention to pursue MiCA license for EU expansion
Ripple told Cointelegraph it will apply for a MiCA license to expand its crypto and stablecoin operations across the European Economic Area.
PANews
2025/07/15 21:55
FRNT Financial, a listed company, is raising $2 million in private placement to launch a spot Bitcoin reserve program
PANews reported on July 15 that according to an official announcement, Canadian listed company FRNT Financial Inc is conducting a private placement financing of 2 million Canadian dollars at a
PANews
2025/07/15 21:54
The “Insider Whale” closed 319.68 BTC in the last half hour and realized a profit of $205,000
PANews reported on July 15 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "insider whale" who suffered a loss of US$9.574 million from short selling from July 11 to
PANews
2025/07/15 21:53
Nasdaq climbs as stocks pop after CPI data
U.S. stocks were mostly in the green as risk-on sentiment improves amid Nvidia related news, with Nasdaq gaining. While tariffs and trade war constraints remain, a shift in investor sentiment saw major U.S. indices open higher on Tuesday but the…
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 21:52
GameStop CEO: Buying Bitcoin is to hedge against inflation, and will not imitate Strategy's model
PANews reported on July 15 that according to CNBC, GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen said in an interview that the company will not follow Strategy's model, but has its own unique
PANews
2025/07/15 21:49
Trending News
Ondo Finance introduces its Treasury tokenized product USDY to the Sei Network
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF attracted $560 million in a single day
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.18)
A "smart money" address bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with a total value of $7.46 million
Compound Finance founder Robert Leshner acquires controlling stake in LQR House for approximately $2.03 million, plans to promote strategic transformation of the company