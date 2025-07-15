MEXC Exchange
The EU is winning the data center race as hyperscalers lose ground | Opinion
If Europe succeeds in this endeavor, it will be proof that it’s possible to enjoy global connectivity without the double-edged sword that is globalization.
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 16:36
South Korean court clears Wemade ex-CEO in Wemix manipulation case
After nearly a year of legal proceedings, a South Korean court acquitted former Wemade CEO Jang Hyun-guk of market manipulation charges.
PANews
2025/07/15 16:35
A whale transferred another 5,360 BTC to Galaxy within half an hour, with a total transfer amount of 4.16 billion US dollars in BTC
PANews reported on July 15 that according to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, a whale transferred 5,360 bitcoins to Galaxy in batches in the past half hour. At present, the total amount transferred
PANews
2025/07/15 16:22
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$45.2449 million
PANews reported on July 15 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/07/15 16:16
Big beautiful bill act reshapes crypto landscape; SAVVY MINING emerges as top player
As the Big and Beautiful Act reshapes global finance, investors are turning to cloud mining, and SAVVY MINING is emerging as the go-to platform for stable, passive crypto income. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 16:14
Hilbert Group receives 233 Bitcoins from Deus X Capital as part of crypto asset pool
PANews reported on July 15 that the listed company Hilbert Group announced that it had received 233 bitcoins (approximately 300 million Swedish kronor) from Deus X Capital as part of
PANews
2025/07/15 16:09
Chinese state-owned firms tasked with studying stablecoin launch feasibility: report
Chinese officials have ordered state-owned digital service providers and financial entities to study the feasibility of launching yuan-pegged stablecoins. According to a recent report from South China Morning Post, insiders say that government officials are currently focusing on the possibility…
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 16:07
Two Los Angeles deputies charged in civil rights cases, one tied to crypto ‘Godfather’
Two Los Angeles deputies have been charged in a civil rights conspiracy involving a jailed crypto entrepreneur known as “The Godfather” who used off-duty officers to target his rivals. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that LASD deputy…
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 15:51
Berachain proposes PoL v2 proposal to reallocate 33% of PoL rewards allocated to BGT to BERA income module
PANews reported on July 15 that the Berachain team proposed PoL v2, planning to provide BERA token holders with a more direct path to earnings. According to the proposal, 33%
PANews
2025/07/15 15:51
Will there be another DOGE or SHIB? This memecoin below $0.002 has what it takes
Could the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu already be here? One memecoin under $0.002, Little Pepe, is gaining serious buzz as the next big breakout. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/15 15:41
