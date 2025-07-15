2025-07-18 Friday

Phantom: The wallet Swapper service has been restored after the interruption, but the popular token function has not yet been restored

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Phantom’s official announcement, the interruption problem affecting its Swapper service has been resolved, but the popular token function in Explore is still
PANews2025/07/15 11:04
Not Their Bag: Dolce & Gabbana USA Dismissed from NFT Fraud Case

Dolce & Gabbana USA Inc., the American branch of the Italian luxury fashion house, has been dismissed by a federal judge from a class-action lawsuit involving its NFT project. Dolce & Gabbana USA Was Not Behind Failed NFT Project According to a July 11 ruling from Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald of the Southern District of New York, Dolce & Gabbana USA Inc. is cleared from the high-profile litigation as it is not an “alter ego” of its parent company, Dolce & Gabbana SRL, which was in charge of the NFT-focused “DGFamily” project. “The Court finds that plaintiff has not adequately alleged that D&G S.R.L. completely dominated D&G USA even if D&G S.R.L. allegedly shared some employees and office space with D&G USA,” the filing states in part. “For the foregoing reasons, D&G USA’s motion is granted,” Reice concludes. DGFamily NFT Project Slammed As Rug Pull In Lawsuit Filed in May and amended in September 2024 , the lawsuit alleges that Dolce & Gabbana US and its Italian counterpart abandoned the “DGFamily” NFT project and failed to deliver on the mission’s promises while retaining customer funds. According to the Dolce & Gabbana website, “DGFamily” supposedly provided access to exclusive drops and collaborations, digital wearables, physical products, and events hosted by the company. However, the litigation implies that the iconic fashion house’s digital asset venture was nothing more than a classic “rug pull.” 1/ Dolce&Gabbana and @UNXD_NFT announce the highly anticipated launch of the DGFamily community. 3 distinct Boxes + digital, physical, & experiential benefits that take holders on a journey between real life & the metaverse. https://t.co/JMmmWZuRPu https://t.co/sCWuIQSwnD 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/r5t0M3FfBs — Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) February 21, 2022 “Each of Defendants’ misrepresentations and omissions were material because they were designed to, and did, entice the public into purchasing unregistered securities (DGFamily Products) which were barely more than a vehicle for the Defendants’ enrichment,” the lawsuit reads. “Either through reckless incompetence or greed, Defendants failed to deliver what they promised in exchange for purchasing their digital assets and abandoned their crypto project while retaining over $25 million used to fund the project,” it continues. With the U.S. branch now cleared from the litigation, it remains unclear how the lawsuit will proceed.
CryptoNews2025/07/15 11:00
The crypto sector fell slightly, with the Meme sector leading the decline

PANews reported on July 15 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market experienced a slight correction today. The Meme sector fell 2.11% in 24 hours, of which Mog Coin
PANews2025/07/15 10:52
A Satoshi-era whale deposited 9,000 BTC into Galaxy Digital

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Onchain Lens, a Satoshi-era whale holding 80,000 BTC has just deposited 9,000 BTC (worth about $1.06 billion) into Galaxy Digital. This is
Bitcoin
BTC$119,891.94+1.44%
PANews2025/07/15 10:50
Wallet "LeBron" spent 2 million USDC to buy $PUMP. Previously, he participated in the public sale of $PUMP with 1 million USDC.

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Lookonchain, the wallet " LeBron " , which had made a profit of $16.7 million on $TRUMP , $MELANIA and $LIBRA ,
PANews2025/07/15 10:44
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.15)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/15 Update: The PUMP project team only invested $4 million in initial liquidity
PANews2025/07/15 10:31
Huang Renxun: Will start selling H20 chips to the Chinese market

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CCTV, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced two important developments: the United States has approved the sale of H20 chips to
PANews2025/07/15 10:29
Bank of America launches new digital asset weekly, "On Chain"

PANews reported on July 15 that Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, disclosed that Bank of America ( BofA ) launched a new weekly " On Chain
PANews2025/07/15 10:26
Xinhua News Agency: China's economy grew 5.3% year-on-year in the first half of the year

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Xinhua News Agency, China's economy grew by 5.3% year-on-year in the first half of the year. According to preliminary calculations, the GDP
PANews2025/07/15 10:04
The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a key vote on the crypto market structure and stablecoin bill this week

PANews reported on July 15 that according to CoinDesk , the U.S. House of Representatives will usher in "Crypto Week" this week. It is expected to vote on the Digital
PANews2025/07/15 10:01

