MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-18 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Lloyds and Aberdeen use tokenized assets for FX collateral in UK first
Lloyds Banking Group and Aberdeen Investments have completed the UK’s first FX trades collateralized with tokenized real-world assets, in a blockchain pilot with Archax. Lloyds Banking Group and Aberdeen Investments have teamed up with UK-regulated crypto exchange Archax to pilot…
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 18:27
Hungarian legislation that went into effect this month criminalizes cryptocurrency trading
PANews reported on July 14 that, according to Forbes, Hungary has enacted one of the world's strictest cryptocurrency legislations, which has caused widespread confusion and concern in the fintech field
EFFECT
$0.006056
-3.18%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 18:23
Sequans, a listed company, spent $79 million to increase its holdings by 683 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,053 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, French IoT semiconductor company Sequans Communications (NYSE: SONS) announced that it had purchased an additional 683 bitcoins at a
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 18:10
Metaplanet strengthens Bitcoin portfolio with $94 million amid market pump
The Japanese top corporate Bitcoin holder is doubling down on its treasury strategy with another major buy. On July 14, 2025, the Tokyo-based investment company announced the acquisition of an additional 797 Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately $93.6 million. The purchase…
BTC
$119,858.67
+1.38%
MAJOR
$0.18316
+3.84%
TOP
$0.000097
--%
PUMP
$0.00506
-6.67%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 18:09
Czech central bank makes first crypto investment with $20m Coinbase shares buy
The Czech central bank made its first investment into a crypto company by acquiring 51,732 Coinbase shares. At current market prices, the shares are now worth over $20 million. This purchase marks the first investment made by the Czech National…
BANK
$0.06466
+5.39%
NOW
$0.00995
-6.66%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 18:08
Metaplanet CEO joins forces with several companies to acquire shares of South Korean company SGA to advance Asia's Bitcoin reserve strategy
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Decrypt, Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich took action in Thailand earlier this month and used the newly approved acquisition of a Korean listed
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 17:51
Bitcoin ETF inflows surged 250% last week as Bitcoin broke all-time highs
A flood of institutional capital into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs helped Bitcoin push past all-time highs multiple times, as net inflows surged 250% week-on-week. According to data from SoSoValue, the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $2.72 billion in net inflows…
SPOT
$0.000000000000000076
-87.60%
U
$0.01232
-1.83%
NET
$0.00014364
+23.82%
PUSH
$0.04221
+0.52%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:43
Tornado Cash developer Roman Storm seeks $500K in donations ahead of criminal trial
Roman Storm, co-founder of privacy protocol Tornado Cash, is urgently appealing for $500,000 in donations to support his legal defense as his criminal trial begins today, July 14, in Manhattan. In a message posted to X on July 12, Storm…
STORM
$0.01465
+1.80%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:37
Report: Bitcoin takes advantage of the recovery of risk assets and ends range fluctuations
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Jinshi, Tickmill analyst Patrick Munnelly said in a report that Bitcoin broke through $120,000 for the first time, and its upward momentum
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 17:30
The CPC Central Committee: Improve the rules for hearing financial disputes in emerging fields such as digital currency and mobile payment
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the CPC Central Committee issued an opinion on strengthening trial work in the new era. The opinion mentioned that
MOBILE
$0.0004846
+17.87%
Share
PANews
2025/07/14 17:29
Trending News
More
Ondo Finance introduces its Treasury tokenized product USDY to the Sei Network
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF attracted $560 million in a single day
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.18)
A "smart money" address bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with a total value of $7.46 million
Compound Finance founder Robert Leshner acquires controlling stake in LQR House for approximately $2.03 million, plans to promote strategic transformation of the company