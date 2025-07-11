MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-07-18 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The future of work is AI-powered. Decentralization makes it fair | Opinion
Decentralized AI isn’t a silver bullet, but it builds rights and attribution into the system, offering creators a seat at the table they’ve long been denied.
T
$0.01781
+3.30%
AI
$0.1622
+8.20%
DECENTRALIZED
$0.0000818
-10.40%
FUTURE
$0.11527
-2.67%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 14:57
GMX hacker message says "funds will be returned soon"
PANews reported on July 11 that according to information shared by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, the GMX hacker sent a message to the GMX deployer address
GMX
$13.74
+3.61%
SOON
$0.1506
+1.34%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 14:50
Pump.fun acquires Solana wallet tracker Kolscan to “gamify” trading ahead of ICO
Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun has acquired wallet-tracking platform Kolscan in its first-ever buyout, ahead of its upcoming ICO. According to a July 11 announcement, Pump.fun has already begun integrating Kolscan’s features into its platform, describing the acquisition as a move…
KOLSCAN
$0.00191
+17.39%
WALLET
$0.0188
+2.95%
MOVE
$0.159
+4.26%
PUMP
$0.005057
-6.93%
FUN
$0.019605
-5.97%
Share
Crypto.news
2025/07/11 14:37
Analyst: Bitcoin continues to soar as buying confidence grows
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, Justin Low, an analyst at the financial website Forexlive, said that as the European trading session approaches, Bitcoin continues its upward
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 14:33
Ark Invest sold $6.5 million of Coinbase shares and $5.8 million of Robinhood shares yesterday
PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold $6.5 million worth of Coinbase shares and $5.8 million worth of Robinhood shares on July
INVEST
$0.0003079
+9.18%
ARK
$0.4521
+1.36%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 14:30
A whale who used 5x leverage to buy HYPE has a current floating profit of more than $14.78 million
PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as HYPE hit an all-time high of $45.96, a whale who used 5x leverage to go long on HYPE
MORE
$0.06083
+14.08%
HYPE
$46.11
-0.04%
GO
$0.00188
+10.58%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 14:25
Tasmanian police find top 15 crypto ATM users are scam victims
Tasmanian police said they found victims were being directed to crypto ATMs by scammers after regular financial institutions flagged the transactions.
TOP
$0.000097
--%
SCAM
$0.0001987
+2.52%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 14:21
Caldera to launch native token ERA and conduct community airdrop
PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, Caldera, a Rollup-as-a-Service infrastructure provider, will launch its native token ERA, which will be the main asset for paying gas
TOKEN
$0.01997
+13.65%
LAUNCH
$0.00000000000000435
+45.00%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 14:21
Breaking through the cold wave of Web3 games, what is the origin of DPS, which received US$30.5 million in financing?
Author: Zen, PANews Web3 games, which were once one of the main application directions of cryptocurrency and Web3, are now experiencing a severe winter. Not only have a number of
ZEN
$9.573
+12.88%
NOT
$0.002425
+6.40%
NOW
$0.00992
-6.59%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 14:20
Ethereum Foundation explains its ZK technology strategy: L1 zkEVM first, defining a new standard for "real-time proof"
PANews reported on July 11 that the Ethereum Foundation published a document stating that it is fully committed to zero-knowledge proof (ZK) technology, hoping to apply it at all levels
ZERO
$0.00006019
+7.36%
ZK
$0.06266
+7.01%
L1
$0.01008
+2.33%
Share
PANews
2025/07/11 14:14
Trending News
More
Ondo Finance introduces its Treasury tokenized product USDY to the Sei Network
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF attracted $560 million in a single day
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.18)
A "smart money" address bought 2,172 ETH 7 hours ago, with a total value of $7.46 million
Trump makes a big move, $9 trillion in pension funds are about to enter the crypto market?