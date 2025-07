Informasi Chris World Asset (CWA)

The CWA project is revolutionizing the leisure industry by combining cutting-edge technologies. It leverages the security and transparency of blockchain to address privacy concerns in golf booking, screengolf, resort and accommodation booking services.

Situs Web Resmi: https://chrisworldasset.com/ Explorer Blok: https://optimistic.etherscan.io/token/0x34c0431c98cd37f8359f4445477619a815cb36bd